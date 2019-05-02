Havre de Grace voters to elect mayor, three council members at St. Patrick's Church Tuesday

Havre de Grace voters will head to the polls Tuesday, May 7, to elect three council members, while Mayor William T. Martin is running unopposed.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Hall on Pennington Avenue.

Five candidates — the three incumbents and two others — are running for three council seats.

Incumbent David Martin is seeking a third term, Jason Robertson a second and Carolyn Zinner her first elected term — she was appointed in November to replace Monica Worrell, who resigned when she started a new job.

Challenging them are Wynona Hilton-Staney, a nurse at Harford Memorial Hospital, and Kirk Smith, who ran last year and finished sixth.

The five city council candidates are, in alphabetical order:

Wynona Hilton-Stanley

Hilton-Stanley moved to Havre de Grace in 1995 after she married her husband. They have two children in college.

A critical care nurse at Harford Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years, Hilton-Stanley, 59, is a cousin to Sgt. Alfred Hilton, Harford’s only Medal of Honor recipient for whom the Route 22 overpass at Interstate 95 is named.

A vote for her would be a vote for change, she said.

“It’s someone different on the board, more female input,” Hilton-Stanley said. “I will work hard and continue to speak with the people of Havre de Grace, because I think communication is key. And I just love this people and the town.”

Hilton-Stanley has been always been interested in community service, she said, and has been involved in community groups for more than 30 years.

She is an active member of the Havre de Grace Rotary Club and also works with the We Cancerve movement, Omega Psi Phi, Iota Nu chapter and Doctors United for Medical Missions, a group associated with Johns Hopkins University that sponsors doctors on medical missions.

She has been talking to people in town, patients, their families, and she said they don’t seem to know what’s going on in the city.

“That perplexed me. They just don’t know what’s going on,” Hilton-Stanley said.

She started attending council meetings and became friends with former council member Monica Worrell.

“My interest built up and I thought, why not? That’s the next step with all I’ve been doing,” Hilton-Stanley said. “And I really want to see the town progress, but still keep its historical flavor. I can sit around and talk about it or I can help do something about it.”

One of the issues confronting the town is parking and transportation, she said

First Fridays draws a lot of people downtown, but some folks who live outside of downtown don’t attend First Fridays, she said, because there’s nowhere to park.

“I know we’re trying to get trolley system, but I think what we need is depot where people can park, get a ride even if it’s on a school bus, take it downtown, and then have it bring them back,” Hilton-Stanley said.

She suggested using the new high school parking lot once it is built, and possibly charging a small fee, proceeds of which could be used for maintenance of the high school auditorium if it remains once the existing building is no longer used.

Near and dear to her is what will happen when Harford Memorial Hospital closes.

“That’s going to be a lot of people out of work,” she said, even though the nursing staff has been told they’ll all have jobs. “What about the ancillary staff?”

She also wants to know what will happen for the building and the parking garage and what the economic impact will be on businesses that remain, especially those from whom hospital employees order their meals daily.

“That’s a lot of business. I don’t think they will be closing soon, we have some time, but there should be discussions started to put things in place before it happens,” Hilton-Stanley said.

David Martin

Martin, 64, is running for his third term on the council.

“I put my heart into the city. I moved here in 2012, this became my adopted home. I’m no longer from somewhere else, I’m from Havre de Grace,” Martin said. “I am dedicated to fighting battles for more funding to get Havre de Grace recognized.”

He owns a health care company and takes care of the remaining clients he has, but said he’s essentially retired.

He wants to continue the work he’s been doing for nearly four years.

Martin is a member of the Water and Sewer Commissionand said he wants to improve the city’s billing process and fee structure “ so we don’t impact the retired, the fixed income, low income, families that don’t make a lot of money.”

“But how do we prepare to do infrastructure on pipes that are 100-plus years old?” Martin asked.

Martin has been working for the last two years to get legislation passed in the Maryland General Assembly to bring electric trolleys to Havre de Grace. It’s been defeated the last two sessions.

“We can bring in gas and diesel trolleys, but at top of the [Chesapeake] Bay, we’re trying to be more green,” Martin said. “If I get re-elected, I will be back in Annapolis next year fighting for the electric trolley.”

He’d like to continue working on economic development — 28 businesses moved to the city last year and 14 are expected this year, he said; making improvements to the parks, like the bridge added on the Joe K Trail; stormwater management projects and the new police department explorer, cadet and auxiliary programs.

One of the projects Martin has spearheaded is the city’s proposed ethics ordinance, which he anticipates will be adopted by the city council at Monday’s meeting.

“No one in Maryland has one. It’s anti-harassment, sexual discrimination,” said Martin, who wrote the ordinance. “It’s kind of answers the questions of the ‘Me Too’ movement.”

He was also successful in lobbying the House and Senate to agree to restore 95 percent of the highway user fees, which means $158,000 coming back to Havre de Grace in the next fiscal year.

“That’s a nice piece of change to get back from state coffers into city,” Martin said.

Jason Robertson

Robertson, a budget analyst for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is running for a second term.

“I want to leave the town in a good position. I have a 6-year-old kid — I want to make it so he wants to stay when he comes of age,” Robertson, 33, said.

In his first term, Robertson was instrumental in establishing the first Havre de Grace Youth Commission.

“I want to keep working on progress with that, It’s moving in the right direction,” Robertson said. “I’m looking forward to getting that going, getting it all through and coming to fruition.”