Five running for three Havre de Grace council seats; mayor running unopposed

A last-minute candidate filed this week to run for the Havre de Grace City Council, while the mayor is running unopposed.

The filing period for the May 7 election in the city closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

All three incumbents — David Martin, Jason Robertson and Carolyn Zinner — have filed to run. Kirk Smith, a candidate last year, filed last week and Wynona Hilton-Stanley filed Tuesday.

No one filed to run against Mayor William T. Martin.

Martin was not anticipating running unopposed, he said, over the last five weeks has been gearing up to run an election.

“Now all of the sudden I’m unopposed, it really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Martin said.

Martin said he feels honored and humbled for the continued opportunity to serve his friends, his neighbors and his fellow citizens.

“I feel that it is a message from the citizens that they want this administration to continue its hard work and dedication to making Havre de Grace a great place to live and raise your family,” Martin said, “which I promise to continue to do to the best of my ability.”

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick Hall on Pennington Avenue.