'We Got This': Havre de Grace leaders support council president's battle with cancer

Every Havre de Grace leader, including the mayor, city council members and department heads, wore a light blue shirt bearing the slogan “We got this” during the regular council meeting Monday evening as a tribute to Council President David Glenn’s battle with cancer.

Glenn announced at the March 4 council meeting that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and would undergo surgery Monday. He said at the time that his diagnosis is “nothing more than a small speed bump along the way” and had asked his doctor how soon he could get back to work as a Havre de Grace Little League baseball coach.

“As a proud graduate of Havre de Grace High School and a Warrior at heart, I got this,” Glenn said.

The city leaders, as well as city staff, wore the shirts Monday as a reflection of that phrase.

“If you know Dave Glenn he always says, ‘Hey, I’ve got this,’” Mayor William T. Martin said during the council meeting. “We got this, we’re here to support Dave.”

Martin said Monday evening that he had heard from Glenn’s wife, who reported “that the doctor was pleased with what he saw and how things went.”

“I can’t think of a bigger cheerleader of any cause,” Martin said. “He’s the biggest coach, he’s never negative, there’s never a cloud over that man.”

The mayor said in a follow-up email Tuesday morning that he had received a text message from Glenn indicating that “he is still in the hospital, but he is doing well.”

Glenn was elected to his fourth term on the council in May and is in his second year as council president. The 1975 graduate of Havre de Grace High School was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame last year, and he is a member of the Havre de Grace Little League Hall of Fame, plus he coaches his grandson’s team.

Martin said he hopes to see Glenn back in time for the next council meeting April 1.

Councilman James Ringsaker, who is also a youth sports coach and has worked with Glenn in the Little League, lauded the council president for “the time and effort he has put out” for the baseball league.

“He’s given back much more than he’s ever taken from our community,” Ringsaker said.

Councilman David Martin, who served as acting council president Monday, became emotional as he recalled a text message he received from Glenn as the latter prepared for surgery.

Martin said Glenn thanked him for his get well card and encouraged him to “kick butt Monday night,” considering the packed agenda — the meeting lasted about three hours.

“[He’s] not worried about himself, but the City of Havre de Grace and the efforts we make … thoughts and prayers to David Glenn, Warrior Proud, we’ve got it,” Martin said.

