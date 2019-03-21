Havre de Grace: Where do Concord street and lighthouse get their names?

Happy spring, dear readers, and Happy Maryland Day, March 25. On that day in 1634, the English ships Ark and Dove landed at St.Mary's City loaded with the first colonists for Lord Baltimore to settle here as a Roman Catholic colony. Thus began the colony and future state of Maryland. Lord Baltimore's family’s coat of arms forms our state flag.

My Greek American readers reminded me that March 25 is a national patriotic day in Greece and also celebrated here.

Happy birthday celebrations to Charlie Immel, John Sauers (March 22); Courtney Tramontana (March 27); J. Elwood Payne, Chad Deal (March 29). Congratulations all.

“Liberty or Death” was proclaimed March 23 in 1775 in a speech by Patrick Henry in the Virginia convention meeting in St. John's Church in Richmond. Responding to the tensions between Great Britain and her American colonies over taxation and colonial administration, Henry exclaimed, " I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!" In the following weeks, fighting broke out in New England with armed resistance and rebellion at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts. Concord Street and Concord Point (and the lighthouse there) in the Havre de Grace historic district are so named for that battle during the Revolutionary War.

Praise Patrick Henry in a stirring patriotic song at the open mike at Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888, on Tuesday, March 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage.

Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free, hot meal, Tuesday, March 26 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. Call 410-939-2107 for details. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

It's not too early to collect those items for the 20th Havre de Grace Communitywide Yard Sale on Saturday, April 27 (rain date April 28). To participate and list your location, or to rent a space for $10, call 410-939-6562 or the visitor center at 410-939-2100. We will help to advertise the event and yard sale for you.

National Doctor's Day will be celebrated March 30. Thank your doctor and all the doctors who practice here in Havre de Grace at their offices and at our Harford Memorial Hospital.

How cold was it? The New York Times of March 13, 1920, stated from Port Deposit, that air men broke up the ice jam in the Susquehanna River, extending to Havre de Grace at the river's mouth, by dropping bombs. "The ice jam ... finally succumbed to the heavy bombardment from airplanes of the last 3 days, combined with the influence of mild weather, and passed out into the Chesapeake Bay. It is believed that the dangerous flood menace to this town has been removed and the citizens are planning a banquet to the army aviators in appreciation of their work."

The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace, 443-502-2005 will host the Forest Hill Dance and The Danse Macabre in "Malice in Wonderland,” on Friday, March 22, at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at 1 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m.

Calling all new and returning Concord Point Lighthouse volunteers for April 6 at 10 a.m. Join them to learn about upcoming plans and events this year and how they can help. Meet at the Havre de Grace Police Station meeting room, 715 Pennington Ave. Contact Kelsey at 410-939-3213 or email volunteercpt@gmail.com.

Just for the heck of it, some lighthouse trivia from the newsletter. The Concord Point Lighthouse is the second-oldest lighthouse in Maryland (1827), northern-most on the Bay, it is a 30-foot tower painted white with a metal lantern painted black. Built of local Port Deposit granite, the walls are 3-feet thick at the base and 18 inches at the top with 27 granite steps and an 8-rung iron ladder to the lantern.

Originally, the light source was nine whale oil lamps with 16-inch reflectors; now it is a fifth order Fresnels lens. The original tongue and groove mahagony door and lock, first used by first keeper, John O'Neill, hero of the War of 1812, is still used.

Automated in 1920, the lighthouse was decommissioned in 1975, having been the oldest light in continuous service at that time.

May the light force be with you! Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!