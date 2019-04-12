As weather improves, take a stroll on the Havre de Grace Promenade, plus other events

Uh oh, dear readers. Monday, April 15 is Tax Day. Will we see you standing in line at the Havre de Grace Post Office mailing yours at the last minute? I wonder if the U.S. Department of the Treasury knew that that date was also the sinking of the Titanic? Remember April 14-15 commemorates the 107th anniversary of the sinking of the HMS Titanic to the bottom of the Atlantic at 2:20 a.m.

Perhaps a breezy walk along the Havre de Grace Promenade, one day this week, will give you a better perspective.

Happy birthday wishes Ryan Weitzel and Nathan Willoughby (April 11), Rich Link (April 13), Ethan Michael Mathias and Genevieve Datesman (April 14), George Deibel III, Phil Grundman and my aunt Joan Harding (April 16), John "Jack" Polk (April 17), Brigitte Peters and Faith Buxton (April 18), Paul Stratton (April 20) Jim Cameron (April 22). Happy anniversary wishes to Rich and Melody Link (April 6), Steiner and Lovie Jane Pierce (April 8), Scott and Kelly Pentz (April 17). Congratulations all.

April 13 is the birthday of the author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson would have traveled many times through Havre de Grace en route to Philadelphia and back to Virginia during the Revolution and early Federal period in U.S. history.

Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free, hot meal on Tuesday, April 16 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., in Havre de Grace. Phone 410-939-2107 for details. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who comes through their doors.

The Scottfield Theatre presents "Sister Act" at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. Call 443-502-2005 or visit the visitor center 410-939-2100. The play continues today, Saturday and Sunday.

The Artists Emporium, 220 N. Washington St., 443-243-7265, presents "Portraits from Havre de Grace" until April 30. See the 120 portraits of locals by artist Pamela Wilde, Monday to Friday.

It's not too early to collect those items for the Havre de Grace community-wide yard sale, April 27 (raindate April 28) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spaces are available for $10 at 226 N. Union Ave. St. John's Church, 114 N. Union Ave. is also on board. To participate and list your location, contact me at 410-939-6562 or the HDG Visitor Center, 410-939-2100. We will help to advertise the event/yard sale for you. A list of participants will be available at the visitor center and 226 N. Union on April 27.

The Arts by the Bay Gallery will host a spring reception to display new artwork, pottery and jewelry of gallery artists Friday from 7 to 9 p.m., 307 St. John St., 410-939-1818.

The Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House hosts its Craft Beer and Wine Festival beginning at noon Saturday until 5 p.m. This brings together some of the best Maryland breweries, wineries and distilleries in one amazing event. 410-939-5780. Website: thelockhousemuseum.org.

The 6th annual Tomahawks Run 5K and one-mile walk will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday in Tydings Park. Cost is $40. The run benefits the HDG Warriors Jr. wrestling and girls lacrosse teams. Website: http://www.active.com.

The Havre de Grace Maritime Museum will host its annual open house, Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. with a kids scavenger hunt, refreshments, 14 new exhibits and free admission. 100 Lafayette St., 410-939-4800. Meanwhile, a unique twist on the Easter Egg Hunt, "Cottontails and Web-footed Trails" will be hosted Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, 215 Giles St.

The Susquehanna Ministerium will lead its "Good Friday Way of the Cross" pilgrimage downtown, April 19, starting at noon to 1:30 p.m. at David Craig Park, near the railroad bridge.

The American Legion Post 47, 501 St. John St., 410-939-0234, will serve its annual Good Friday Fish Fry, April 19 at 5 p.m. Tickets $15 adults/$7 children.

Screening at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., 443-502-2005 for the POV series, on April 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. will be the film, “Dark Money,” a political thriller about how U.S. elections can be bought. Other events at the Opera House include Thursday Night light with a "Night of Bruce Springsteen" with the B-Street Band, April 18, 8 to 10 p.m.

The Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House will host its Shank lecture series at the Opera House with photographer and retired Army Lt. Col. Craig "Jake" Jachens presenting "Bald Eagles at the Conowingo Dam,” April 17, 8 to 10 p.m.

That's a full April load of events. Keep me posted at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!