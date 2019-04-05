Havre de Grace First Fridays return tonight

Whoppie, dear readers! Tonight marks the beginning of First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Bands perform on every block; restaurants have café seating. There will be food trucks, merchandise vendors, store specials, kids zone, classic car show and more. Call 410-939-2100.

Calling all new and returning Concord Point Lighthouse volunteers! A volunteer orientation and briefing will be conducted April 6 at 10 a.m. in the Havre de Grace police station meeting room, 715 Pennington Ave. Call Kelsey at 410-939-3213 or email volunteercpt@gmail.com.

Later April 6, the Concord Point Lighthouse and keeper's house re-open for the 2019 season, from 1 to 5 p.m. Climb the tower and visit the museum for free, Saturdays and Sundays. Call 410-939-3213 or email concordpointlighthouse@verizon.net.

The Susquehanna museum at the Lock House also re-opens for the 2019 season April 6 at 1 p.m. Come explore Havre de Grace during the canal era, experience life in the 19th century while enjoying the spectacular scenery of the river. Free and open to the public, Thursday through Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Call 410-939-5780 or visit thelockhousemuseum.org.

Steppingstone Farm Museum's opening day celebration is also April 6 at 461 Quaker Bottom Road, 410-939-2299 or email chelsea@steppingstonemuseum.org. Bring the family and experience hands-on farm life including sheep, goats, chickens and cows. In addition, the blacksmith, woodsmith, and wheelwright shops as well as the historic farmhouse will be open and hosted. Free and fun for the whole family!

All my Scottish readers will be celebrating National Tartan Day on April 6. Passed unanimously by Congress (that may be difficult to believe) March 20, 1988, the resolution established National Tartan Day to recognize the contributions that Americans of Scottish ancestry have made to America. Do I hear bagpipes playing in celebration?

Sing a song to merry ol' Scotland at the open mike from 7 to 11pm with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage on April 9, at Coakley's Pub, 46 St. John St., 410-939-8888.

Grace Place Serving Center will be serving a free, hot meal luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St.John's Episcopal Church, 114 North Union Ave., 410-939-2107 on April 9. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

The Artists Emporium at 220 North Washington St. presents Portraits from Havre de Grace by artist Pamela Wilde, until April 30. View the 120 portraits for their only time together, Monday to Friday, 443-243-7265.

The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 North Union Ave., 443-502-2005, will host a number of events for April. Scottfield Theatre Company presents "Sister Act,” April 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. B&W Film night presents "The Third Man,” 7 to 9 p.m. April 9. Novelist Holly Martins travels to postwar Vienna and investigates the mysterious death of an old friend, Harry Lime. The Pennsylvania Piano Quartet will perform 8 to 10 p.m. April 10.The Havre de Grace Green Team will present the film "Eating Animals" at the HDG Maritime Museum, 100 Lafayette St., 443-502-8324. The film is based upon the book by Jonathan Safran Foer and asks “Where do our eggs, dairy and meat come from, and is there a better way?”

Happy anniversary wishes Cecil Sr. and Kathryn Hill (April 4), Joe and Janet Cullum (April 7), Steiner and Lovie Jane Pierce (April 8). Happy birthday wishes to Ryan Weitzel and Nathan Willoughby (April 11). Congratulations all.

It's not too early to collect those items for the Havre de Grace community-wide yard sale, April 27 (raindate April 28) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spaces are available for $10 at 226 North Union Ave. St. John's Church, 114 North Union Ave. is also on board. To participate and list your location, contact me at 410-939-6562 or the HDG Visitor Center, 410-939-2100. We will help to advertise the event/yard sale for you.

The Arts by the Bay Gallery will host a spring reception to display new artwork, pottery and jewelry of gallery artists, April 20, 7 to 9 p.m., 307 St. John Street, 410-939-1818.

The Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House hosts its Craft Beer and Wine Festival beginning at noon April 13. This brings together some of the best Maryland breweries, wineries and distilleries in one amazing event. 410-939-5780.

The 6th annual Tomahawks Run 5K and one-mile walk will be held at 8 a.m. April 13 at Tydings Park. Cost is $30 or $40 after today. The run benefits the Havre de Grace Warriors Jr. wrestling and girls lacrosse teams. Website: www.active.com.

That's an April wrap! Please keep me informed at 226 North Union Ave. or 410-939-6562. See ya!