Check out the Easter tree at the Havre de Grace visitors center

All call for volunteers, dear readers. Calling all new and returning Concord Point Lighthouse volunteers for April 6 at 10 a.m. Join them to learn about upcoming plans and events this year and how they can help. Meet at the Havre de Grace Police station meeting room, 715 Pennington Ave. Contact Kelsey at 410-939-3213 or email volunteercpt@gmail.com.

Also on April 6, the lighthouse and keeper's house open to the public, 1 to 5 p.m. for the 2019 season. Open Saturdays and Sundays.

On April 6, the Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House reopens to the public for the season at 1 p.m. Likewise, the Steppingstone Farm Museum, 461 Quaker Bottom Road, reopens for the 2019 season on April 6. 410-939-2299.

March is Maryland Wine Month. Let's visit our local vineyard and winery, Mt. Felix, 2000A Level Road, 410-939-0913. Relax and unwind with wonderful wines and views of the vineyard and Chesapeake Bay!

The Easter Bunny already made his first rounds and the Easter tree is up at the Havre de Grace Visitor Center, 450 Pennington Ave. Drop in to see it.

While there, it is not too early to sign up for the 20th Havre de Grace Communitywide Yard Sale on Saturday, April 27 (raindate April 28). To participate and list your location, or to rent a space for $10, visit or call the visitor center, 410-939-2100 or call me at 410-939-6562. We will help to advertise the event and yard sale for you. Already multiple tables will be set up for the yard sale at St.John's Episcopal Church, 114 North Union Ave. and at 226 North Union Ave.

Happy birthday celebrations to Courtney Tramontana (March 27), J. Elwood Payne and Chad Deal (March 29). Congratulations all.

Sing a birthday tribute at the open mike at Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888, on Tuesday, April 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage.

Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free, hot meal, Tuesday, April 2 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 North Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. Call 410-939-2107 for details. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

National Doctor's Day will be celebrated March 30. Thank your doctor and all the doctors who practice here in Havre de Grace at their offices and at our Harford Memorial Hospital.

The Joseph L.Davis American Legion Post 47, 501 St. John St., 410-939-1444, hosts cash bingo on the first Tuesday of each month (April 2). Early birds start at 6:30 p.m. The doors and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m. to purchase bingo forms, food and beverages.

The Havre de Grace Friends of the Library will hold Book Collection days Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the rear of the old Seneca Cannery Building, at the corner of St. Johns St. and Pennington Ave., and April 27 at the library. They accept books, DVDs, books on tape, CDs, textbooks from 2010 to 2019, and puzzles. For information, call 410-939-6700.

Uh oh! It's April Fool's Day on Monday. I hope you do not become an April Fool and fall prey to someone's tomfoolery. Beware! Fair warning!

Maryland celebrates Arbor Day on Wednesday, April 3. Plant a tree! In recognition of the importance that trees play in our Havre de Grace community, the mayor instituted a tree committee of volunteers. The committee may be contacted via City Hall at 410-939-1800.

Anniversary best wishes are expressed to Cecil Sr. and Kathryn Hill (April 4) and Joe and Janet Cullum (April 7).

April is Young People's Poetry Month and Multicultural Communication Month. April 2 is International Children's Book Day, a day to promote books and reading around the world. This event is celebrated on Danish author Hans Christian Andersen's birthday. Some of his works include “The Ugly Duckling” and “The Little Mermaid.”

They're back! First Friday will be held in downtown Havre de Grace on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

That's a wrap! Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 North Union Ave. See ya!