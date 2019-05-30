Havre de Grace: Farmers market is back for gardening needs

It's already June, dear readers. If your garden needs flowers or plants, the Havre de Grace Farmers Market is back under the tent at Hutchins Park every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, until November. Buy flowers, fresh vegetables and fruits, and other treats from local vendors.

Today, May 31, is World No Tobacco Day.

Find that book on gardening. The Friends of the Havre de Grace Library will hold a used book sale, today and tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. until closing at 4:30 p.m. at the library, 120 N. Union Ave., 410-939-6700. All proceeds from the annual book sale go to future programs and services at the Havre de Grace Branch.

Maybe something fresh from the garden will be served for the free, hot meal luncheon at Grace Place Serving Center on Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave. 410-939-2107. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

Sing a song to June at the open mike from 7 to 11 p.m. with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage on Tuesday at Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888.

Happy birthday wishes to Heather Fox (May 30), Becky Dobson (May 31) and Lauri Orzewicz (June 5).

Sincere get-well wishes to Mary Lynn Snyder, a neighbor. Mary Lynn was performing her daily walk in beautiful Havre de Grace when hit by an automobile, suffering injuries needing hospitalization. We wish her a quick recovery.

My veteran readers would remind you that June 6, 1944, was D-Day on the beaches of Normandy, France. June 4 marks the Battle of Midway (Island in the Pacific Ocean) in 1942 during World War II. Thank you World War II veterans.

June 3 is national Repeat Day. Got that? It's Repeat Day.

Meow! to all my cat-loving readers; June 4 is Hug Your Cat Day.

Carolyn Foley let me know that the first of the summer Millard E. Tydings Park concert in the park series is Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. Admission free. Please bring chairs and picnics. No rain location. Acoustic Turnpike will play blue grass music for the first concert. On June 14, the Out of time Band will perform music from the 1960s and 70s.

First Fridays will again be held June 7 in downtown Havre de Grace, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

The Joseph L. Davis American Legion Post 47 hosts cash bingo on the first Tuesday of each month. The next bingo is June 4. Early bird bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Doors and kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m. to purchase food, beverages and bingo forms.

June 1 is the Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta at 5 p.m. Enjoy sailboat racing, dinner and dancing on the Susquehanna shoreline at Concord Point Park. 443-643-3469 or visit uchfoundation.org.

Mark your calendar for the Jazz and Blues Fest June 7, 8 and 9. 443-502-2005.

Enjoy some of the events at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., 443-502-2005. The Bel Air Dance Academy presents "Alice in Wonderland” on Saturday, at noon and 5 p.m. Delwin Fiddler, Lakota Sioux will perform songs, dances and narrate the story of the sacred white buffalo pipe. On Sunday at 2 p.m.

That's a wrap. Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!