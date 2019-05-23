Havre de Grace: Memorial Day observances set for Monday

A pleasant, Memorial Day weekend, dear readers! Memorial Day observances will be conducted Monday at 9 a.m. at Angel Hill Cemetery and then proceed to Tydings Park by 11 a.m. Contact the American Legion Post 47, 410-939-0234.

Memorial Day honors deceased veterans of all wars, though it was begun as a tribute to Civil War dead. Falling as it does with our country involved in major military conflicts in Afghanistan, etc. let this be a patriotic inspiration to all of us. As we honor our fallen heroes, some very recent, may we remember and cherish the freedoms and liberties for which they fought to protect and defend. So as many of us gather at picnic celebrations to commence our summer festivities, do not allow to slip the true meaning and purpose of Memorial Day. A peaceful Memorial Day is wished to all my readers and their families.

Come see the patriotic tree in red, white and blue, at the Havre de Grace Visitor Center, 450 Pennington Ave.

Sing a patriotic song at the open mike from 7 to 11 p.m. with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage on Tuesday at Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888.

Find that book about U.S. history. The Friends of the Havre de Grace Library will hold a used book sale, today through June 1 starting at 10 a.m. to closing.

Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free, hot meal on Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave. 410-939-2107. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

St. Patrick Church is calling for landscaping volunteers to help apply mulch to the church grounds at 9 a.m. Saturday (rain date: 1 p.m. Sunday) 410-939-2525.

Wednesday is Learn about Composting Day. OK, stop laughing. It is actually very good for your garden. Get some of the basics at garden organic.org.uk.

If your garden needs flowers or plants, the Havre de Grace Farmers Market will be back under the tent at Hutchins Park every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, until November. Buy flowers, fresh vegetables and fruits, and other treats from local vendors. The HdG Green Team is sponsoring and working on a victory garden at the Moore Family Homestead Park, Market and Lafayette streets. Beans and onions are growing well.

Happy birthday Ryan Andreen (May 19), French Peak (May 25), Carol Gatto, Tracy Transparenti (May 27), Heather Fox (May 30), Becky Dobson (May 31).

Since May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, take a guided historical, walking tour of historic Havre de Grace. Enjoy a 90-minute walking tour through tree-lined streets. Tickets $10. Email: kathleenkeen@comcast.net.

Neighbors told me that May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month to honor the history and accomplishments of Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, a group of diverse histories, languages and cultures.

Saturday is National Wine Day. Two plans come to mind: Let's visit Mt. Felix Vineyard and winery, 2000 Level Road (Route 155), 410-939-0913, www.mountfelix.com. Relax and enjoy their wines. Then, bop over to the Vineyard Wine Bar, 142 N. Washington St., 443-502-2551, www.thevineyardwinebar.com, for their worldwide selection of wines.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Skin cancer is the most common of all cancer types. Skin cancer is diagnosed more often each year than the cancers of the prostate, breast, lung, colon, uterus, ovaries and pancreas combined. I was diagnosed with melanoma on my right leg, and like myself, if caught and treated early, skin cancer can be avoided. Check with your doctor or dermatologist, as I did mine.

May your Memorial Day weekend be peaceful. Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!