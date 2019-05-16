Havre de Grace: Secret Garden Tour is this weekend

Hello dear readers. Saturday is Armed Forces Day honoring our men and women in uniform, past and present.

It is also our seasonal blue moon; the third of four full moons in a season, which occurs about every 2 1/2 years. (Full moons are March 20, April 19, May 18 and June 17). Yes, I am humming the song "Blue Moon" too!

You might sing your own version of "Blue Moon" too at the open mike from 7 to 11 p.m. with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage on Tuesday at Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John Street, 410-939-8888.

My Norwegian friends told me that May 17 is Syttende Mai, Norway's independence day. On this date in 1814, the Kingdom of Norway declared its independence from Danish rule. Ever since, Norwegians celebrate with parades, music and lutefisk, a special aged seafood delicacy.

Havre de Grace will celebrate National Bike to Work Day Friday, May 17.

May is National Electrical Safety Month. BGE told me so.

Carolyn Colburn reminded me about the 13th annual Gardens de Grace Club’s Secret Garden Tour, taking place Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. 410-652-9757.

Also a garden mart and plant sale will be held on the grounds of the Maritime Museum, 100 Lafayette St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A historic nature walk on the North Park Trail will start at 10 a.m. Saturday from the Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House. It is an easy walk of the 1.5 mile trail in 90 minutes. Rain or shine; wear comfortable shoes. 410-939-5780.

National Maritime Day is Wednesday. Why not plan a visit to the HDG Maritime Museum?

Happy birthday wishes to Bryan Hebding (May 16), Rebecca McClaskey (May 17), Ryan Andreen, Mike Tarbert (May 19). Happy wedding anniversary wishes to Adam Datesman and Julie Ducharme (May 18). Congratulations all.

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market will be back under the tent at Hutchins park every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, until November.

Grace Place Serving center will serve a free, hot meal Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave. Call 410-939-2107 for details. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

Friends of the Havre de Grace Library will hold a used book sale, May 24 to June 1 (except May 27) starting at 10 a.m. to closing.

Celebrate Saturday as National Rooster Day.

The Steppingstone Farm Museum, will be hacking history from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with family fun, DIY crafts, trades, living historians and hands-on-history stations "down on the farm.”

St. Patrick Church is calling for landscaping volunteers to help apply mulch to the church grounds May 25 at 9 a.m. (rain date: May 26 at 1 p.m.) 410-939-2525.

On Monday, Canada will celebrate Victoria Day, also called May Long or May Run, to honor the birth of Queen Victoria, May 25.

Saturday is the running of the 144th Preakness part of the Triple Crown. After the Kentucky Derby, now Maryland gets to shine. Lots of hoopla and Black-eyed Susans will be the fare at the Pimlico Racetrack. Though we have racing in our local blood with Bulle Rock and even a copy of the famous derby grandstand, Churchill Downs, regretfully, Havre de Grace lost out of this and many other races, when the famous racetrack, nicknamed "the Graw" on Old Bay Lane closed in 1950. Its races were transferred to Pimlico. Much of our old racetrack is still standing on the grounds of the Maryland National Guard and a Maryland historic roadside plaque honors the track at the intersection of Revolution Street and Old Bay Lane.

Last call for Tidewaters Players presentation of the "Full Monty" at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. 443-502-2005. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. I enjoyed the play immensely at its May 5 presentation.

Rogue Swan presents its newest vaudeville act, May 24 and 25 at 8 p.m. Thursday Night Live presents "The Blues Brotherhood,” Thursday at 8 p.m.

Celebrate World Turtle Day on Thursday, sponsored since 2000 by American Tortoise Rescue, with a walk along the shoreline of the Promenade and keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!