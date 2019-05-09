Havre de Grace: Third annual baby shower at St. Patrick Church this weekend

Oops, dear readers, a few friends were disappointed and phoned me when several items suggested were deleted from my May 3 column. Of course, Havre de Grace has soooo many things happening; it is often impossible to include them all. Still, it should be noted that May 8, 1945 was VE Day (Victory in Europe Day} and our veterans should be thanked for their service. May 5 began the Muslim celebration of Ramadan at sundown. And yes, the Mexican holiday of Cinco de Mayo (May 5) celebrates a battle victory for Mexican forces over the French invaders in 1862. Thank you for your inclusions.

St. Patrick Church, 615 Congress Ave. will host its third annual baby shower Saturday and Sunday after masses. Items donated will be distributed to those in need in the community. 410-939-2525.

The American Legion Post 47 will help kick off the summer season by bringing the palm trees out into the sunshine and starting the party season in style, Saturday 6 to 10 p.m. Fun for all. Call 410-939-0234 or visit americanlegionpost47.org.

Happy Mother's Day, May 12. If you are a mom or a grandmother, you hopefully will celebrate Sunday surrounded by loved ones. Mother's Day is the single-most popular day to dine out — how about a Havre de Grace restaurant? — or make long-distance phone calls. it is the third most popular holiday to send greeting cards. Anna Jarvis, a 45-year-old Philadelphia insurance clerk, was inspired to create Mother's Day after the death of her mother. With the financial backing of Philadelphia department store tycoon, John Wanamaker in 1907, Anna dedicated her life to fulfill her mother's dream of a national holiday to honor mothers everywhere. She embarked upon a 7-year speaking and letter- writing campaign, culminating in a two-week lobbying blitz in Washington, D.C. Thanks to her efforts, Congress passed a joint resolution in 1914 to establish the holiday of Mother's Day; which President Woodrow Wilson signed into law.

Congratulations to the winners in Tuesday's citywide elections. May you serve our community wisely.

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market will be back under the tent at Hutchins Park every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, until November.

Happy birthday celebrants include Tom Fitzpatrick, board of education member, and Dawn Hebding (May 10); Max Schaffer and Mike Smith (May 11); Jane Kirkendall and Heather Willoughby (May 15); Bryan Hebding (May 16); and Rebecca McClaskey (May 17). Happy wedding anniversary Michael and Tracy Transparenti and Chris and Renee Mentzer (May 15).

Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free, hot meal Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. Call 410-939-2107 for details. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

Check out the Mother's Day tree at the Havre de Grace Visitor Center, 450 Pennington Ave.

Sing a song to mom at the open mike from 7 to 11 p.m. with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage on Tuesday at Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888.

Police Week starts May 13 with Peace Officers Memorial Day on Wednesday.

As over 80 to 100 trains a day pass through Havre de Grace, remember May 10 is a big hoopla in Utah. On May 10, 1869, the Transcontinental Railroad was completed at Promontory Point outside Salt Lake City. Considered one of the greatest American technological feats in the 19th century, the rails connected the Atlantic and Pacific coasts for the first time. The prodigious labor was largely provided by Civil War army veterans, and Irish and Chinese immigrants.

“Choo, choo” the next time a train crosses the Susquehanna bridges and keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!