Havre de Grace: Defenders Weekend and John O'Neill Day set for May 4 & 5

Welcome to May, dear readers. Join us for Defenders Weekend and John O'Neill Day, Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, in Concord Point Park.

Held in honor of John O'Neill, who manned a cannon at Concord Point against the British invaders on May 3, 1813, during the War of 1812, the celebration will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. with a concert by the 229th Maryland Army National Guard Band. Mayor Bill Martin will address some of the history behind John O'Neill Day; followed by fireworks from a barge off Concord Point. Festivities continue Sunday with two live bands — No Boundaries from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and The New Brigade from 4 to 7 p.m. — food trucks and craft beer.

First Fridays begin in downtown Havre de Grace tonight from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy a family friendly, festive celebration on closed streets. Bands perform on every block; café seating, food trucks, merchandise vendors, store specials, kid zone, classic car show. Call 410-939-2100.

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market will be back under the tent in Hutchins Park beginning Saturday and every Saturday thereafter until November, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.

The Havre de Grace Decoy museum presents its 38th Decoy and Wildlife Art festival, this weekend, Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. See decoy carvers, artists, commercial outfitters and guide services. Enjoy live and silent auctions and retriever dog demonstrations. Held at several locations including the museum at Giles Street. 410-939-3739. Visit www.decoymuseum.com events.

Havre de Grace registered voters: Don't forget! Tuesday is our local election from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick Hall, Pennington Avenue. Remember, if only for one vote in the U.S. Congress in 1790, Havre de Grace would have triumphed over Georgetown, Maryland, to be the U.S. Capital city. And you may be sitting right now, in the midst of the Treasury Building, Pentagon or Smithsonian.

On Wednesday, May 8, at 7 p.m., join the Havre de Grace Green Team for its environmental film series at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, 10 Lafayette Street, 410-939-4800. The film, "Evolution of organic" is the story of organic agriculture as told by those who built the movement.

Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free, hot meal on Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., in Havre de Grace. Call 410-939-2107 for details. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who enters.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 6-10. Teacher Appreciation Day is Tuesday, May 7. Take an apple to school, and remember, if you can read this column, thank a teacher!

Happy birthday wishes to Jim Cameron (April 22), Shaun Smith (April 25),Nathan Brown (May 5), Larry Dobson (May 6), Bud Webb, my aunt Daisy Cruz and Gail Ruley (May 8), Dawn Hebding and Tom Fitzpatrick, board of education member, (May 10), Max Schaffer and Mike Smith (May 11).

Our World War II veterans are proud to tell you that May 8, 1945 was VE (Victory in Europe) Day. Thank you, veterans!

Deepest regrets upon the passing of Raymond Roszak on April 19. Ray and I served on the historic commission together and he always showed a love for the town and its history. He will sorely be missed.

Mars and Moon dance on Tuesday, May 7. On that eve, a thin crescent moon hangs in the sky. After dinner, look west-northwest to see the moon, and off to the right, its friend Mars. The planet will be bright with a slight reddish tinge.

Taryn Martin informed me of the nominees for Grand Marshall of the Independence Day Parade named at the John O'Neill Gala, April 27. These first responders representing Havre de Grace are Paul Armstrong, Donald Hawkins and Peter Quackenbush of the HDG Ambulance Corps/Charles Gamatoria and Walter "Pee Wee" Glenn of the Susquehanna Hose Company and Corporal Dan Petz of the Havre de Grace Police Department. Congratulations to the nominees.

Last call! For tickets to the annual dinner of the Susquehanna Museum, May 15 at 6 p.m. in the Vandiver Inn. Contact executive director, Joanne Healey, 410-939-5780. Tickets $39. Guest speaker will be Patrick Sypolt.

Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!