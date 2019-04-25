Havre de Grace: A big weekend full of events

A big weekend, dear readers. This Saturday, shop the Pyrex Vintage Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Pennington Ave. with over 40 vendors. 301-980-4881. The event is hosted by Jo Retro.

Start Saturday off by helping with the River Sweep, a volunteer roadside and shoreline cleanup, meeting at 8:30 a.m. in Tydings Park. This 19th annual cleanup honors Earth Day and runs from 9 a.m. to noon. 410-457-2482.

Saturday evening is the John O'Neill Defenders of Havre de Grace Gala, 7 p.m. in the Havre de Grace Community center. This black-tie event honors the legacy of Havre de Grace hero John O'Neill from the War of 1812. The fundraiser helps the Fourth of July events. Tickets on Eventbrite. Website: havredegracejuly4.org.

The Havre de Grace city-wide yard sale runs Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Yard sales, sidewalk sales and bargains galore. Full lists of participants are available at the Havre de Grace Visitor Center and 226 N. Union Ave. 410-939-2100/ 410-939-6562. Spaces available for $10 at 226 N. Union Ave. Multiple sales at the Havre de Grace Middle School, Gracecroft Community, and St. Johns Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave.

Other sites downtown include 830 Revolution St., 123 and 820 Market St., 317 and 525 Fountain St., 401 and 450 Lewis Lane, 414 Bourbon St., 850 North Juniata, 616 and 714 Alliance St., 918 Warren St., 200 S. Union Ave.

In Bulle Rock, visit 313 and 329 Cigar Loop, 526 and 544 Ferdinand Drive, 205 Secretariat Drive, 309 Tecumseh Way, 109 Vigil Circle, 204 and 228 Smarty Jones Terrace, 213 Spectacular Bid Drive, 303 Native Dancer Circle, 315 Seattle Slew Place, 211 Thunder Gulch Circle, 608 and 621 Peace Chance Drive, 224 War Admiral Way, 519 Majestic Prince Circle, 311 Avatar Court, and 146, 337 and 347 Snow Chief Drive.

Other locations include 78 Teal Court, 906 Arthur Road, 1630 Vista Bay Court, 417 Azra Court, 327 Marshland Court, 65 Robin Hood Road, 213 Seneca Way, Pointe Way, 14 Martha Lewis Blvd., 306 Squaw Court, 912 Greenway Court, 409 Heather Way, 1503 Chapel Road and 420 Brant Court.

Wow, what a list!

Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free, hot meal luncheon, Tuesday, April 30, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church at 114 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. Call 410-939-2107 for details. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone who enters.

Happy anniversary Eric and Mary Swanson (April 23) and Joe and Paula Rice (April 25). Happy birthday wishes Shaun Smith and Jeanette Sauers (April 25), and Connie Yeasted (April 26). Tevis Leroy Sylvester Hoke celebrated his 100th birthday April 16.

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Havre de Grace Library Branch, at the corner of Union and Pennington avenues will collect DVDs, CDs, books, textbooks, puzzles as part of the Havre de Grace Friends of the Library Book Collection Days. 410-939-6700.

Joseph Smith told me that Glyph will sponsor the Chesapeake Printers Fair, this Saturday at 200 Congress Ave. (the parking lot at GetFit Gym and Hutchins Park) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. About 20 vendors will present letter press printing, screen printing, etc.

Congratulations to the three recipients of the Havre de Grace Historic Preservation Commission's awards for historic preservation; given at the City Council meeting of April 15. Recipients were the friends of the Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House (1840), Cecelia League for 701 North Adams St. -- the Barnes-Hopper House (1835), and to Dick and Helene Klair for 817 North Juniata St. -- the Riffle House (1843). All three are good examples of the Canal Era in Havre de Grace when the northern portion of town was being developed.

Maryland recognizes May 1 as Fallen Heroes Day for those who fell in the line of duty -- thank you to our police officers, firefighters and other first responders. You are our heroes!

Happy birthday wishes Jim Cameron (April 25), Rob Orzewicz (April 22), Bayou restaurant owner Lou Ward (April 28), "Capt" Jim Mahan (April 30), and Chris Stathes (May 1).

The next First Fridays will be held in downtown Havre de Grace on Friday, May 3, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. That’s followed by the Havre de Grace Farmer's Market, under the tent in Hutchins Park, foot of Congress Ave., Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. to noon. 443- 502-0092.

Please keep me informed at 410-939-6562 or 226 N. Union Ave. See ya!