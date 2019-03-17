Harford farmers, community connect at ag symposium at HCC Saturday

Lawrason Sayre has seen many changes over the decades that he has been a farmer in Harford County, changes that at times have been controversial, but he stresses that they are necessary as the number of farmers in the U.S. has decreased while the American — and global — population has grown.

“There has been a lot of change — we need it,” Sayre, 91, said during a panel discussion at an inaugural agricultural symposium at Harford Community College Saturday.

The symposium, called “Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue,” was an opportunity for local farmers and representatives of the government agencies and organizations that support them to meet members of the community who are not involved in agriculture.

“The ag industry has gone from what used to be a third of the population or more, down to less than 2 percent of the population feeding twice as many, or three times as many people,” Sayre said.

Sayre grew up on a farm in the Thomas Run area, about two miles from HCC’s main Bel Air campus — he noted his family did “all organic farming, not by wish,” and obtained seed corn by shelling ears in the corn crib, producing about 50 bushels an acre.

“Where would we be today if we were still producing 50 bushels an acre?” he asked. “You couldn’t feed half of the people that are in this room.”

Sayre has owned Waffle Hill Farm in Churchville since 1960, where he and his family raise Angus beef cattle. Those cattle have been grass fed since the 1980s.

“It’s a challenge to educate not only the farmers, but the consumer of what has gone into [producing food], and and I think this is great to try and pull the two together here,” he said.

The event was sold out, with 150 people in attendance, according to coordinator Sharon Stowers, an HCC professor who is serving as the college’s scholar-in-residence this year.

The day started with breakfast featuring food from local farms, remarks from state and county leaders, and the unveiling of an interactive GIS map to help Harford residents find farmers near them.

That was followed by breakout sessions on topics such as the importance of preserving local agricultural land, the hidden costs behind “cheap food” and the economic challenges facing farmers who produce that food. They also touched on the benefits of buying from local farmers, such as better health for consumers and sustaining the environment and area economy, plus what is behind concepts such as organic food and genetically modified organisms.

David Anderson/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group Visitors to the 'Food, Farmers and Community: Opening the Dialogue' agricultural symposium at Harford Community College Saturday were treated to breakfast and lunch featuring food from local farms.

The breakout sessions were followed by lunch and an ice cream social with locally sourced goods and a final panel discussion, of which Sayre was a part.

Bel Air South resident Pegge Early, who attended with her husband, Mike, thanked several presenters, as well as Stowers, as she was leaving.

“It just gave me, really, more of an appreciation of my Wisconsin relatives,” Early said after the event. “So many of them are farmers out there; I can just more understand the blood, sweat and tears that has gone into their livelihood.”

Mike Early also praised the event, calling it “the education for the non-farmer about the farming business.”

“A business that is so vital,” Pegge Early added.

