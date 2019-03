Two Havre de Grace High School students were involved in a crash with a school bus this morning, city police said.

A car with two students inside crashed head-on into a school bus around 7:15 a.m. on Juniata Street at Warren Street, according to Cpl. Dan Petz of the Havre de Grace Police Department.

The students were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview in Baltimore and the driver was taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were unavailable.

This story will be updated.