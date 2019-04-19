Havre de Grace: Good Friday fish fry at Post 47; Easter egg hunt at Concord lighthouse park

Happy Easter, dear readers. Easter, Sunday, April 21, is the most important holiday on the Christian calendar, celebrating Christ's resurrection from the dead, following crucifixion. It marks the end of Holy Week, the end of Lent and the last day of the Easter Triduum (Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday).

Today, an annual Good Friday Fish Fry will be held at the American Legion Post 47 at 5 p.m. Call for details 410-939-0234 or check www.americanlegionpost47.org.

Eggs, traditionally forbidden during Lent, symbolize new life. Enjoy the annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Havre de Grace Recreation Committee, at noon Saturday, at Concord Point Lighthouse Park. Bring your camera — the Easter Bunny will be there. The Easter Bunny recalls the hare, the Egyptian symbol of fertility. Age groupings. Call 410-939-2100 or visit explorehavredegrace.com.

Check out the Easter Tree at the Havre de Grace Visitor Center, 450 Pennington Avenue, 410-939-2100.

Chag Sameach to all our Jewish readers; Passover begins at sundown tonight.

Hard boiled eggs, anyone? Grace Place Serving Center will serve a free, hot meal Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St.John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave. Call 410-939-2107 for details. Volunteers will provide the luncheon to anyone in need who comes through the doors.

Sing about your Easter bonnet in the Easter parade at the open mike in Coakley's Pub, 406 St. John St., 410-939-8888, on Tuesday, April 23 from 7 to 11 p.m. with Lorin Angelucci and JD Sage.

Fair warning to all bosses! Monday is Administrative Professionals Day (the ol' Secretary's day).

April 20 is Patriot's Day in Maine and Massachusetts. The rides of Paul Revere and William Dawes happened the eve of April 18, 1775. The battles of Lexington and Concord occurred April 19,1775 beginning the American Revolution. Our Concord Street was named for the battle by city planner, Robert Young Stokes.

The Nerdy Narwhals from Havre de Grace Middle School have earned first-place honors at the regional and Maryland state level competitions for Destination Imagination. Earning the highest Instant Challenge score in their category as well, they are now headed to Kansas City, Missouri, at the end of May to compete in the finals with teams from 15 other countries. The team needs to raise $5,500 to cover costs with registration/convention fees. Donations may be sent to HDG Middle School, attention Ms. Laura Starkey or GoFundMe.com.

Happy birthday wishes to Paul Stratton (April 20), Shaun Smith and Jeanette Sauers (April 25). Happy anniversary Eric and Mary Swanson (April 23). Congratulations all.

Dr. David Jaffe, president of OPAC (Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee) informed me about the candidates forum scheduled for Wednesday at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. at 6:30 p.m. with interviews of the current candidates for Havre de Grace City offices.

The Children's Film series at the Opera House, will present the film "UP" on Saturday at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 443-502-2005. See 78-year-old Carl Frederickson travel to Paradise Falls in his home equipped with balloons.

Ronn McFarlane will perform at the Opera House Saturday evening from 8 to 10 p.m. A talented lutenist, Ronn will perform music from the Renaissance and Baroque periods.

The Artists Emporium, 220 N. Washington St., 443-243-7265, presents “Portraits from Havre de Grace,” Monday through Friday until April 30. See the 120 portraits by artist Pamela Wilde together.

You are cordially invited to attend the John O'Neill, Defenders of Havre de Grace annual gala to support the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission April 27 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Community Center, 100 Lagaret Lane. Tickets are available at the Visitor Center.

All Anglophiles will celebrate St.George's Day on Tuesday when the legendary patron saint of England slayed the dragon. The date is the anniversary of the princess-saving saint. It is also the birthday of the English bard, William Shakespeare — so drop a red rose in your lapel as you recite your favorite Shakespeare sonnet.

To honor Earth Day, April 22, a River Sweep will be conducted April 27 at 8:30 a.m. by the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, 9 to noon. Call 410-457-2482.

The 20th Havre de Grace Community Yard Sale is April 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (raindate April 28). To participate and list your location, or to rent a space for $10, visit or call the visitor center, 410-939-2100 or me at 410-939-6562. We will help to advertise the event and yard sale for you. Already, multiple tables will be set up at St.John's Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Ave., at 226 N. Union Ave. and Havre de Grace Middle School. I will compile a long list in next week's column.

Please keep me informed at 226 N. Union Ave. and 410-939-6562. Happy Easter! See ya!