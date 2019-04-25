Nominees sought for 33rd Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards

The Harford County Department of Community Services is seeking nominations for the 33rd annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards.

Each year, the department searches for Harford residents who selflessly assist others and honors their volunteer service with the awards, according to a county news release.

“Nominations are now open for these awards recognizing Harford County residents of any age or background with one thing in common: They enrich the lives of their fellow citizens through acts of kindness and concern,” the release states.

The county is offering online nominations for the first time and that method is “strongly encouraged,” according to the release. Nominations can be made on the county website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/796/Harfords-Most-Beautiful-People.

Hard copies of nomination forms may still be obtained at all Harford County senior activity centers, all branches of Harford County Public Library or by contacting Kristy Heim in the Department of Community Services at 410-638-3389.

Nominations are being accepted through Aug. 19. Nominations must be based on volunteer service only, and nominees must live in Harford County. Elected officials currently in office are not eligible for nomination.

County Executive Barry Glassman and the Department of Community Services will honor the 2019 Harford’s Most Beautiful People Award nominees at a ceremony in October at the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene.