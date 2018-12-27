Rain forecast for Harford County Friday and again on Monday

Rain that was expected to begin Thursday night will continue into Friday, when the chance of precipitation is 90 percent, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite the rain, temperatures are expected to be mild, with a high near 58. There will still be a slight chance of rain Friday night, but it clears out overnight with a low around 44, the weather service said.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 50, but drop to around freezing Saturday night.

It is already the region’s wettest year on record.

The region surpassed the old record — 62.66 inches in 2003 — in mid-November. At that point, the National Weather Service reported that 63.01 inches of rain had fallen so far this year at BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport and in December it went over 70 inches for the year.

In addition to the record rainfall for the year, two records for monthly rainfall were set in 2018.

July saw 16.73 inches of rain, which was more than 5 inches above the region’s previous July rainfall record, dating to 1889. It’s also the second rainiest month ever in the region.

In November, the region easily surpassed the previous high of 7.68 inches set in 1952.

So it’s only fitting that the year will likely end with rain. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60 percent chance of rain during the day Monday and a 70 percent chance Monday night, when Havre de Grace hosts its annual Duck Drop.

Temperatures will be much warmer than last year’s event, which saw single digits. This year, temperatures should be in the 40s all day Monday into the night.

And 2019 could begin with rain — there is a 40 percent chance on Tuesday.

Scott Dance of The Baltimore Sun contributed to this article.