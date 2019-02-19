Weather forecast forces Harford County schools to cancel Wednesday classes

Harford County has canceled school Wednesday because of the weather forecast, officials announced Tuesday.

It’s the sixth inclement weather day this school year in Harford County, and the last day will now be Monday, June 17.

The John Carroll School in Bel Air has also canceled classes on Wednesday, the school announced Tuesday.

A winter storm warning is in effect across Central Maryland on Wednesday, bringing chances for 5 inches or more of wet, heavy snow and a tenth of an inch of ice. The National Weather Service is calling for “heavy mixed precipitation” to arrive across the Baltimore region Wednesday morning.

It is forecast to start as snow, but then change to sleet, freezing rain and finally rain in the late afternoon and evening as a layer of warmer air moves in overhead.

The storm warning is in effect from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for most of the Baltimore region. The weather service is forecasting 4-6 inches along the Interstate 95 corridor, with slightly less to the south and east, and more to the north and west.

Scott Dance of The Baltimore Sun contributed to this article.