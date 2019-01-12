Sunday activities at Harford County schools canceled because of impending snow

Harford County Public Schools canceled its activities and any activities planned at its schools on Sunday because of the impending weather.

With at least two inches of snow in the forecast for Harford County and four to eight inches predicted for central Maryland this weekend, the school system made the announcement Saturday.

How much snow will we get? Here's what the National Weather service is predicting.

Harford County and northern Baltimore County were under a winter weather advisory Saturday, with snowfall expected on the lower end of predictions there. Most of the Baltimore region is under a winter storm warning starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 6 p.m. Sunday.

The storm that has swept across the Midwest is expected to be stronger and move more slowly than previously expected, Ray Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office, told The Baltimore Sun on Saturday.

The weather service said the storm’s potential was increasing, suggesting a 10 percent chance of as much as 10 inches of snow for the Baltimore region.

The heaviest precipitation is forecast south and west of Baltimore, but southern Maryland is also where sleet could mix in, forecasters said.

Scott Dance of The Baltimore Sun contributed to this article.