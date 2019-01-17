Harford to open warming center at Darlington Fire Company during upcoming cold snap

With Arctic weather forecast this weekend, Harford County is opening a warming center at Darlington Volunteer Fire Company for residents who may lose power or otherwise need heat.

The fire station, at 2600 Castleton Road in Darlington, will be open from 5 p.m. Sunday through noon on Tuesday, according to Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for Harford County.

“We are expecting Arctic weather and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, with a possible wind chill below zero,” Mumby said.

If people lose power during the cold snap or don’t have heat and don’t have friends or family to stay with, the warming center will be open 24 hours over those three days.

“If anyone has a need at any time, it will be open, it will be warm and there will be someone there to help connect folks with resources,” she said.

The county also reaches out to many of its homeless residents when cold weather is in the forecast, Mumby said.

“In general we know who they are, we go to them, reach out to them and offer shelter,” she said. “We try to be proactive because this cold weather snap forecast is dangerous.”

