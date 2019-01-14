Harford Tax-Aide program to schedule appointments beginning Jan. 22

The AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program is the largest free tax preparation and assistance service available nationwide and Harford residents can begin scheduling their appointments next week.

The community service program is administered by the AARP Foundation in cooperation with the IRS and is staffed by volunteers. Locally, the program is supported by the Harford County Office on Aging and has been available in the county for more than 30 years.

The Tax Jobs and Cuts Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Trump on Dec. 22, 2017, and brings the most significant tax law changes in more than 30 years. It will affect how most individuals prepare their 2018 tax return.

Services offered to taxpayers in Harford County include tax preparation and electronic filing of federal and Maryland tax returns. The service is limited to personal tax returns only.

Program volunteers will not, with a few exceptions, prepare out-of-state tax returns and will not prepare tax returns involving farms, businesses, rental properties or partnerships. It’s a free service and clients do not have to be AARP members to participate.

This year the tax services will be provided at these locations:

Aberdeen: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Tuesday mornings)

Bel Air: Bel Air United Methodist Church (Friday mornings)

Bel Air: McFaul Activities Center (Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings)

Edgewood: Prince of Peace Church (Thursday mornings)

Havre de Grace: First Baptist Church (Thursday afternoons) and Havre de Grace Activities Center (Friday mornings)

Joppa: Mountain Christian Church (Monday and Wednesday mornings)

Whiteford: Whiteford American Legion Hall (Tuesday mornings)

On a limited basis, tax preparation can also be arranged for shut-ins and other people who cannot travel to one of our fixed sites.

Starting Jan. 22, taxpayers can call the scheduling office for appointments for tax preparation services beginning in February. To schedule an appointment call 410-638-3425 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Taxpayers should not attempt to call the various tax preparation sites since the personnel there cannot schedule appointments. Because of the large number of people trying to make appointments, you may at times experience difficulty getting through. Be patient and keep calling.

For people who can’t schedule a visit to one of our fixed sites, Harford County Tax-Aide will be hosting the 12th annual Maryland Tax Day on Feb. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at a site to be determined. On this day only, no prior appointment will be required, and tax returns will be prepared on a first-come, first-served basis.

All clients are required to bring their 2017 federal and Maryland tax returns, their 2018 tax documents, Social Security cards for all filers and other persons being claimed as dependents, and at least one form of photo identification.