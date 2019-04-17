Harford forming Student Mental Health Council to promote mental wellness in schools, seeking applicants

Harford County Public Schools Student Board Member Joshua Oltarzewski is leading a movement to address the mental health and wellness of students, and is looking for from each middle and high school in Harford County to serve on the new Student Mental Health Council.

The council will be a group of students dedicated to promoting mental wellness and eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health in schools, according to a news release from the school system.

HCPS Mental Health Specialist Christina Alton will provide guidance for the council, which will strive for each student to have access to support for stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges students are facing each day, according to the school system.

“It is important to take care of our emotional needs just as much as we take care of our physical needs,” Alton said in a prepared release. “We will immediately go to the doctor for a physical ailment but won’t always do the same for our mental health.”

Students currently in grades 6 through 11 interested in becoming a part of the Student Mental Health Council for the remainder of this school year and next school year are encouraged to apply now. Applications are available on www.hcps.org under the “Communications” banner and are due no later than Wednesday, May 1.

Questions regarding the application can be sent to Joshua.Oltarzewski@hcps.org or Christina.Alton@hcps.org.

Students on the council will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue with the student board member, the mental health specialist, and Harford County Public Schools’ leadership on student needs and perspectives regarding mental health, according to the release.

The council will also lead in the development of new mental health initiatives in Harford County schools and provide feedback on those currently offered.

Oltarzewski formed an advisory group of high school students passionate about mental health to see how it influences student behavior and success. The group identified the mental health challenges students are facing and are introducing new mental health initiatives for the closing months of the 2018-19 school year.

These students, along with those who will join the Student Mental Health Council in May, will continue these efforts into next school year.

“Mental health challenges have always existed, but kids are becoming more open about the topic now. That openness gives recognition to the importance of mental health and wellness in our schools,” said Haley Slaughter, a senior at C. Milton Wright High School, in the school system release.

Community engagement nights are expected to be brought to schools across the county in the next school year, intended to spark discussion on student success and wellness.

These events will be modeled after Bel Air High School’s Family-Teacher Connection Night, held in January, and feature educational sessions for students and parents on topics such as college planning, time management, study strategies, mental health and other topics.

“Our primary goal with [January’s] event was to set our students up to be successful — not only in school, but also in life,” said Andrew Kassouf, math teacher at Bel Air High School, in the release.

The group is planning to use social media to effectively engage students, staff and parents on mental health and wellness across Harford County schools.

“Our administration uses social media to share school happenings and promote student events. It helps to increase awareness of the participation and enthusiasm our school community has for one another,” Alli Chenworth, junior at Patterson Mill High School, said in the prepared release.

A system-wide social media campaign promoting mental wellness and support resources is slated to roll out over the coming weeks, according to the news release.