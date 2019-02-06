Harford executive urges future fiscal discipline in fifth annual State of the County address

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, in his fifth annual State of the County Address, highlighted successes of his first term that he said have put the local government on sound financial footing. But he stressed the need for fiscal discipline as the school system faces difficult cuts in balancing its budget and the possibility of a national economic slowdown.

“Our economy is growing, and we have made key investments in education, public safety — salary increases for teachers, deputies, correctional officers and our own county employees,” Glassman said as he delivered his remarks to the Harford County Council Tuesday evening.

Glassman spoke to a gallery packed with county agency leaders and staff, law enforcement and school system leaders, invited guests and members of the community. His speech was titled “Building on Our Success.”

The county executive, elected to a second term in November, highlighted the progress that has been made in county finances since he first took office in 2014. The county maintained its top AAA bond rating, has seen a recovery of the local housing market and has projected annual increases of 2 percent, “moderate to strong” growth of income tax revenue, doubling the county’s fund balance, or cash reserves, paying down debt and balancing the county budget.

He said that, when he took office, “we were simply spending more than we were taking in — that wasn’t sustainable.”

“We have reversed it, and we have done all that without raising taxes,” Glassman said.

Glassman recalled that the rebuilt fund balance helped late last summer when flash floods — in which two people died — caused significant bridge and road damage in the county.

“We really don’t have to worry about how we were going to pay for it or borrow money,” he said. “We had the funds on hand.”

Glassman said county debt “nearly tripled” between 2006 and 2015. He said the county has, just twice in the past 20 years, paid off more debt than it has taken on, and both instances happened during his administration.

“It does require fiscal discipline and someone has to say no — which is usually me — to nice-to-have projects but [are] not essential,” he said. “So you can see why I am optimistic, as we head into the next four years, for our future.”

Glassman listed a number of new economic development projects happening or are planned. Those include construction of 1 million square feet of distribution and warehouse space, with a promise of 500 new jobs, in the Eastgate industrial park in Perryman; plans to build more than 2 million square feet of retail, commercial and warehouse space off of I-95 in Abingdon; the James Run development near the Route 543/I-95 interchange; and the re-use of the former Bel Air Auto Auction property off of Route 1 for a residential community.

He also cited the county’s partnership with the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences, federal and state governments and military researchers to build the Advanced Manufacturing, Materials and Processes, or AMMP, facility in the HEAT Center in Aberdeen to promote research and development of 3-D manufacturing processes.

Glassman, a Republican, said Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen had been “instrumental” in securing $38 million in Defense Department funding to help establish AMMP. He also announced that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has recently committed $1 million in state funds to help with building out the AMMP center.

The state has also committed $750,000 to help the county finish construction on its crisis center in Bel Air, according to Glassman. The county executive said later that the local government has contributed $250,000 and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, a key partner in the center meant to serve people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, has contributed $1 million.

Glassman announced the kickoff today of the county’s Hometown Heroes program, offering up to $5,000 in closing cost assistance to first-time homebuyers who are employees of the Harford County government, Sheriff’s Office and Harford County Public Schools. Members of volunteer fire and EMS companies who have accumulated at least 50 points in the Length of Service Award Program, or LOSAP, retirement program are also eligible.

“My administration and every Harford County citizen enjoys a quality of life that is often taken for granted,” Glassman said. “The foundations of all strong communities are laid through hard work and the tireless efforts of our employees, our public servants.”

Caution ahead

Glassman also issued warnings about the state of the national economy and Maryland’s budget.

He cited recent warnings by Moody’s Analytics economists that a national economic slowdown could happen in 2020. He also warned of a projected $1.5 billion structural deficit for the state next year, while Maryland’s Kirwan Commission has recommended $4 billion more in spending on public education over 10 years — some proposals in the commission’s report call for a local spending match of 40 to 50 percent, Glassman said.

Glassman also warned of “unsustainable” increases in health care and prescription drug costs.

He discussed Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson’s proposed budget for fiscal 2020, which calls for cutting teaching and administrative positions to help balance spending and revenues.

Glassman said the Board of Education is “finally coming to terms with some difficult business decisions,” similar to what his administration made four years ago. He noted that “being proactive on health care costs, pensions, procurement reform does make a difference.”

“We stand ready to work with the [county] council to do our part in keeping the education system strong and our teachers supported,” he said.

Glassman said county officials are continuing to work to “fund and recover pay structures” for school, law enforcement and other public employees “so they never again fall six and seven years behind in their salaries.”

Legislative address

Council President Patrick Vincenti was elected to his first term leading the County Council last November. He delivered his first legislative address Tuesday after Glassman’s speech.