Harford Sheriff's Office introduces middle and high school resource officers

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has selected 14 deputies who will serve as school resource officers in all middle and high schools in its jurisdiction, starting in December.

The names of the school resource officers were released in an announcement posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Tuesday night. The news comes ahead of schedule, as the agency and county government planned to have an SRO in all schools by January, according to the announcement.

“The deputies have been identified and received their assignments,” according to the announcement. “Over the next two weeks, the new SROs will be in training and you should start to see them in their new schools in early December!”

The Sheriff’s Office plans to highlight two officers each week “so you can have a chance to get to know them all!”

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman allocated $1.2 million in his fiscal 2019 budget for the Sheriff’s Office to expand its SRO corps so an officer could be placed in each middle and high school in the agency’s jurisdiction — municipal police departments in Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace assign officers to schools within those communities’ boundaries.

The $1.2 million, which Glassman announced in April during a joint press conference with Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler and then-HCPS Superintendent Barbara Canavan, would also cover security upgrades at schools.

At the time of the announcement, the Sheriff’s Office had deputies assigned to high schools as well as Edgewood Middle School and Magnolia Middle School.

Members of the Harford County community identified expanding the number of school resource officers as a key way to improve school safety in the wake of deadly school shootings earlier this year, such as in Parkland, Fla.

The school resource officers announced Tuesday are as follows:

Senior Deputy Ralph Ciambruschini — alternative education program at the Center for Educational Opportunity, Aberdeen

DFC Andrew Stolarz — C. Milton Wright High School

Senior Deputy Austin Steg — Edgewood High School

DFC Christopher Henize — Edgewood Middle School

Senior Deputy Brian Miller — Fallston High School

Senior Deputy Matthew Harrell — Fallston Middle School

DFC David Feeney — Harford Technical High School

Senior Deputy Khalid Mitchell — Joppatowne High School

DFC Jolene Niles — Magnolia Middle School

Senior Deputy Eric Blottenberger — North Harford High School, Pylesville

Senior Deputy Joseph Dugan — North Harford Middle School, Pylesville

Senior Deputy Robert Kovacs — Patterson Mill High School

DFC Arnold Pruett — Patterson Mill Middle School

Senior Deputy Craig Thompson — Southampton Middle School, Bel Air

Supervisors are Sgt. Brian O’Neill, Cpl. Stavros Kalambihis and Cpl. Brett Smoot.

