Harford Sheriff's office, accused of racial bias against attorney, has had share of controversies

On Tuesday, a Maryland Legal Aid attorney announced he had filed a complaint against a Harford County Sheriff’s deputy that alleges an officer detained and questioned him on the basis of race, suspecting he was his client impersonating a lawyer. The law firm representing Rashad James referred to the incident as “lawyering while black.”

On March 6, James appeared in Harford County District Court to represent a client. His client was not present, but there was an open warrant out for his client’s arrest, according to the complaint.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler has said his office is investigating the allegation.

Gahler has taken his share of controversial stances since being elected Harford’s sheriff in 2014. Gahler, a Republican, was re-elected to a second term four-year as sheriff in November with more than 68 percent of the vote.