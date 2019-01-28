Harford County schools will open two hours late on Tuesday; snow expected throughout the day

Harford County public schools and offices will open two hours late Tuesday morning because of the weather forecast, school officials announced tonight.

The John Carroll School will also open two hours late Tuesday.

There will be with no morning pre-K, but first-shift custodians should report on time at the county schools.

School officials said they will re-evaluate the weather conditions Tuesday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect starting at 6 a.m. across northern portions of the Baltimore region, including northwestern Harford, Carroll, western Howard and northern Baltimore counties. The advisory begins at noon in Baltimore City and in southeastern Harford, Anne Arundel, southern Baltimore and eastern Howard counties.

The National Weather Service is predicting 1-3 inches for Baltimore and the surrounding area, and as much as 4 inches to the north.

Precipitation could start falling Tuesday morning, potentially as snow at higher elevations north and west of Baltimore and a mix of rain and snow along the Interstate 95 corridor, the weather service said.

Scott Dance of The Baltimore Sun contributed to this article.