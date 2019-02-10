Harford County schools plan to open two hours late on Monday

Harford County Public Schools and offices will open two hours late Monday because of impending weather conditions, school officials announced Sunday night.

The John Carroll School in Bel Air will also be delayed two hours.

At the county schools, there will be with no morning pre-K.

School officials say they will re-evaluate the weather conditions Monday morning. Students missed two days of school two weeks ago because of snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday across Frederick, Carroll, northern Baltimore and northwest Harford counties. Then on Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, a weather storm watch is in effect.

According to the National Weather Service, 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected through Monday morning. There is the potential for 5 or more inches of snow and additional freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday, especially near the Pennsylvania border.

Precipitation may mix with or even change to rain late Monday morning and afternoon before changing back to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday night and continuing into Tuesday morning.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the weather service said Sunday. “The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.