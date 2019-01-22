Harford schools superintendent proposes $467.7 million operating budget for fiscal year 2020

Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson has proposed a $467,678,414 budget for the next fiscal year, an increase of $6 million, or 1.3 percent, over this fiscal year’s budget of $461,667,449.

The budget plan includes elimination of 179 positions — 153 instructional and 26 administrative — within the school system, as announced earlier this year. It also includes one step increase and a 1 percent cost of living adjustment.

“I believe this is a budget that is responsible considering the financial circumstances of this community and also we can build on in the future and start looking at something we’re growing, not just protecting,” Bulson said.

Bulson submitted his budget proposal to the Harford County Board of Education at Tuesday night’s meeting. The board will hold a public hearing on the budget at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the A.A. Roberty Building and could vote on the plan at either the Feb. 11 or Feb. 25 school board meeting.

The budget request must be submitted to the Harford County executive by March 1.

Before Bulson discussed his plan, several students brought their concerns with his proposal to the board meeting and asked board members to do what they can so as few teaching positions as possible are eliminated.

“The news of the amount of teachers we are losing is heartbreaking,” North Harford High School junior Ryan Blosser said. “These teachers are the backbone of our society. They’re the ones shaping and welding the new minds of the future.”

They are concerned the loss of teachers means a loss of programs at their school. North Harford High and Middle stand to lose 14 and 10 positions respectively under Bulson’s budget proposal.

Fifty of the proposed eliminated positions will come from the elementary schools and 103 will come from the middle and high schools.

“I urge you to see the teachers that we’re cutting, so see what powerful influences they have in our lives and what changes they’ve made in our community and to find another way,” Blosser said. “Surely there has to be another way.”

When Bulson became superintendent July 1, he began examining the budget and has said from early on the school system needs to submit a budget request in line with what the county has been funding each year, not a plan with an astronomical increase that will only have to be cut later in the spring.

Bulson has discussed his proposal with Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, who Bulson said has been “appreciative” of the request.

“He’s generally been supportive of the more modest request,” Bulson said. “I have some degree of confidence he will be able to meet our target.”

One bit of good news the school system didn’t factor into its request is possibly a higher-than-projected state funding allocation, by as much as $5 million.

If the school system were to receive the additional funds, it would first go toward the school system’s fund balance, which was nearly depleted in the last budget year to balance the budget and fund teacher salary increases.

“It’s scary going into a year with no fund balance because there is no money if there is a problem,” Bulson said.

Any remaining he would like to put toward restoring some of the positions eliminated, he said.

