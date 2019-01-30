Harford County schools plan to open two hours late on Thursday

Harford County Public Schools and offices will open two hours late Thursday because of unsafe travel conditions on side roads and the weather forecast, school officials announced Wednesday night.

The John Carroll School in Bel Air will also be delayed two hours.

At the county schools, there will be with no morning pre-K, but first-shift custodians should report on time.

School officials say they will re-evaluate the weather conditions Thursday morning. Students have missed the last two days because of the weather.

Because of the cold, Harford County opened a warming center in Abingdon Wednesday night and continuing Thursday at Mountain Christian Church.

Thursday is expected to bring the coldest conditions of the week in the region, with early-morning lows in the single digits and wind chills approaching 10 degrees below zero. A wind chill advisory is in effect across the region overnight through 10 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service was forecasting a morning low around 4 degrees, which would match a record for Thursday’s date set in 1965 and tied in 1966.

Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.