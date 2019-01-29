Two-hour delay for Harford County schools on Wednesday

Harford County Public Schools and offices will open two hours late Wednesday because of the weather forecast, school officials announced Tuesday.

The John Carroll School in Bel Air will also be delayed two hours.

Harford Day School in Bel Air will open two hours late. Drop-off will begin at 9:45. Students arriving late will not be marked tardy. Early morning care will be unavailable.

Harford Community College will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Winter weather scenes from this past week's winter storm in Harford County (Matt Button - BSMG, The Aegis, The Record) (Matt Button - BSMG, The Aegis, The Record)

At the county schools, there will be no morning pre-K, but first-shift custodians should report on time.

Harford school officials will re-evaluate the conditions Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service received reports of 3.1 inches in Bel Air, and 2 inches in northern Baltimore County on Tuesday.

While only slight accumulations were reported along the Interstate 95 corridor, meteorologists cautioned that falling temperatures could freeze roads overnight.

In the Baltimore region, lows early Wednesday morning are forecast in the upper teens, with wind chills dropping to the single digits, and temperatures are expected to top out only in the mid-20s Wednesday. Brief but intense afternoon flurries are possible, according to the weather service.

Thursday is expected to be even colder, with early morning lows in the single digits and wind chills dropping several degrees below zero. High temperatures are forecast in the upper teens Thursday.

Scott Dance of The Baltimore Sun contributed to this article.