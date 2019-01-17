Harford County schools to open two hours late Friday

Harford County Public Schools and offices will open two hours late Friday because of the weather forecast, school officials announced Thursday night.

The John Carroll School in Bel Air will also be delayed two hours.

At the county schools, there will be with no morning pre-K, but first-shift custodians should report on time.

Because of the two-hour delay, students will not be dismissed early as previously scheduled, but will remain in school for the regular school day, officials said.

Staff will re-evaluate the weather conditions Friday morning.

Harford County schools were also delayed two hours on Monday after the weekend storm.

A winter weather advisory is in effect across Central Maryland until 4 a.m. Friday, including Baltimore City and Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Anne Arundel counties.

“Plan on slippery road conditions and sidewalks,” the National Weather Service said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute after sunset as temperatures fall below freezing.”

An inch or two of snow is likely across the region, with the heaviest accumulations north and west of Baltimore.

Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.