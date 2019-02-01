Weather forcing Harford schools to close three hours early today

Harford County Public Schools and its offices will be dismissed three hours early today because of the deteriorating weather conditions throughout the county, school officials announced this morning.

All school activities, including field trips and after-school activities, have been cancelled.

The John Carroll School in Bel Air will also dismiss three hours early (at 11:45 a.m.). All after-school and evening activities have been cancelled at John Carroll.

Pre-K at county schools will be dismissed along with the elementary schools. Afternoon Pre-K and Alternative Education Twilight programs are cancelled.

Weather has caused Harford schools to miss two days this week, deal with late starts and now early dismissals.

About 1-2 inches of snow could accumulate around Baltimore and north of the city, and areas west of the city, such as Westminster, could see up to 3 inches, forecasters said. Snow had started falling throughout the area as of 9 this morning and it has continued at a steady pace.

Other public schools in the region — including Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties — announced they also would be dismissing early today.