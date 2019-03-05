Speakers urge Harford County Council to find ways to raise revenue, support full funding for schools

Several members of the public, including citizen advocates and representatives of employee organizations, urged members of the Harford County Council on Tuesday to work with them to ensure full funding for the Harford County Board of Education’s $472.7 million fiscal year 2020 operating budget request, as well as to find ways to raise more revenue to fund quality public schools in the coming years.

“I have grave concerns about class sizes and the lack of opportunities that will be offered to our students in addition to the school system’s inability to retain highly qualified teachers,” said Chrystie Crawford-Smick, president of the Harford County Education Association, the local teachers’ union.

Crawford-Smick was one of five people, out of 10 total speakers, who spoke about school funding during the public comment portion of the County Council meeting Tuesday evening in Bel Air.

“If we truly value quality schools, we need to pay for them,” she said. “If our current tax base is not adequate to do so, then the solution is to find other ways to generate revenue.”

The school board has submitted a $472.7 million proposed operating budget to the county, which provides the largest portion of annual funds for HCPS, followed by the state, federal government and other sources.

Superintendent Sean Bulson had proposed a $467.6 million operating budget for next year, a $10 million increase from this year’s budget. That proposal came with the elimination of 179 classroom and administrative positions to help balance it — the school board’s request, adopted in late February, added $5 million to the request which is expected to preserve about 70 positions.

Marc Hamilton, principal of Forest Hill Elementary School and president of the Harford County Elementary Supervisors and Administrators professional development organization, referenced a suggestion Mike Montalvo, president of the Harford County Deputy Sheriffs Union, made at a prior council meeting about looking at raising taxes to help with school funding.

Hamilton also acknowledged County Executive Barry Glassman’s previously stated concerns about raising taxes at a time when local officials do not know what their governments’ contributions will be as state officials consider increases in school funding.

Legislation has been introduced in Annapolis to increase school funding by more than $1 billion over two years to support recommendations in an interim report from the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education, also known as the Kirwan Commission.

“Just because we’re nervous about what’s coming down the pike doesn’t mean that a couple of pennies from everybody’s pocket to cover what we need right now is irresponsible,” Hamilton said.

Read more from The Aegis. »