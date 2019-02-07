Fallen Harford County sheriff's deputies to be remembered Sunday on third anniversary of their deaths

County Executive Barry Glassman has ordered the Harford County flag lowered and plans a moment of silence on Sunday for two sheriff’s deputies who were killed while on duty three years ago.

In honor of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, Glassman has requested that local volunteer fire companies sound their sirens with three short blasts Sunday at noon for citizens to observe a moment of silence. He has also ordered the Harford County flag to fly at half-staff from sunrise Friday through sunset Monday.

The county office building will also be illuminated with blue lights for one week in support of Dailey and Logsdon — and all law enforcement.

Harford County remembers fallen Sheriff's Deputies Patrick Dailey and Mark Logsdon.

Dailey and Logsdon, who served with the sheriff's office for 30 years and 16 years, respectively, were believed to be the first Harford deputies killed by gunfire on duty in more than a century.

The entire incident in which they lost their lives on Feb. 10, 2016, lasted about 20 minutes, but it will be remembered in Harford County forever.

The two were responding to a call for a suspicious person at Panera Bread restaurant in the Boulevard at Box Hill Shopping Center in Abingdon. David Brian Evans shot Dailey, who was 52, as Dailey approached him in the restaurant.

Evans, 68, then fled the restaurant and shot and killed Logsdon, who was 43, while firing at police as he hid in the parking lot of Parkview at Box Hill senior apartments. Evans was also killed in the exchange, police said.

