Harford County post-election ballot counting continues today

The counting of ballots cast during this year’s election will continue this morning at the Harford County Board of Elections office in Forest Hill as workers review provisional ballots.

Elections workers counted more than 2,500 absentee ballots, which had been sent in via mail or electronically, last Thursday, adding to the total of more than 100,000 ballots that had been cast on Election Day Nov. 6 and during the early voting period in late October.

The majority of local and state legislative races ended on Election Day with the winners ahead by comfortable margins, but the results in the races for County Council District F and Legislative Subdistrict 34A were much closer, and they remained close after last week’s absentee count.

Going into Wednesday’s provisional county, incumbent Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, a Democrat, is leading in the 34A legislative race with 13,259 votes. Democratic candidate Steve Johnson is second in the race for wo seats with 11,583 votes and a 19-vote lead over incumbent Republican Del. Glen Glass, who has 11,564 votes, according to the unofficial tally posted on the Harford County elections website.

Republican candidate J.D. Russell is fourth with 9,486 votes.

Incumbent Councilman Curtis Beulah, a Republican, has a 301-vote lead over Democratic challenger Wini Roche, 8,769 to 8,468, according to election results.

Provisional ballots are typically filled out by voters who visit a polling place and think they are eligible to vote, but are not listed in the records. A provisional ballot will count, if elections officials determine the voter is eligible to vote in Maryland, according to the State Board of Elections website.

The provisional count begins at 10 a.m. today in the Board of Elections office at 133 Industry Lane in Forest Hill.

Read more from The Aegis. »