Matt Button / The Aegis

Harford County Sheriff's investigators are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting of an armed, suicidal man in the 4400 block of Colt Lane in Havre de Grace Thursday, May 30.

Harford County Sheriff's investigators are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting of an armed, suicidal man in the 4400 block of Colt Lane in Havre de Grace Thursday, May 30. (Matt Button / The Aegis)