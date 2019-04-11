Preventing child abuse is everyone's responsibility, CASA director says at annual Pinwheel Vigil in Bel Air

Law enforcement, prosecutors, social workers and multiple volunteers in Harford County work every day to care for victims of child abuse, but preventing child abuse is not solely their responsibility.

“It definitely takes an entire village to keep children safe,” Ross DiEdoardo, director of CASA of Harford County, said Wednesday during the eighth annual Pinwheel Vigil, held in front of the Harford County Courthouse in downtown Bel Air in honor of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“It’s not just the responsibility of social services. It’s not just the responsibility of law enforcement,” DiEdoardo said of preventing child abuse. “It’s the responsibility of every single person in the community.”

About 40 people attended the vigil Wednesday evening. The event was hosted by CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates — and the Harford County Child Advocacy Center. Both organizations work on behalf of victims of child abuse and neglect, with CASA volunteers supporting children who have suffered abuse as they navigate the court system and CAC personnel investigating crimes against children, working to help victims heal and conducting public outreach efforts to prevent child abuse, according to the organizations’ respective websites.

Matt Button / The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group Graylyn Gullion spins her pinwheel while taking in the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Harford County's seventh annual Vigil and Pinwheel Garden at the Harford County Circuit Courthouse on Main Street in Bel AIr Wednesday evening. Graylyn Gullion spins her pinwheel while taking in the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Harford County's seventh annual Vigil and Pinwheel Garden at the Harford County Circuit Courthouse on Main Street in Bel AIr Wednesday evening. (Matt Button / The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The event included remarks from DiEdoardo; Capt. Lee Dunbar, commander of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division; Col. William Davis, the Sheriff’s Office chief deputy; and Jerry Reyerson, director of the Harford County Department of Social Services.

Reyerson noted the impacts of child abuse and neglect are “in my view each and every day.”

“We have the resources to solve this problem,” he said. “First we choose to own it, so being here [at the vigil] is part of the ownership.”

Amber Shrodes, director of the Harford County Department of Community Services, presented a proclamation to DiEdoardo. She stressed that “every child deserves to grow up on a home safe from harm.”

“I want to thank you and your staff and all of your volunteers and everyone who is here today,” Shrodes told DiEdoardo. “Thank you so much for helping us raise awareness.”

Several people in attendance read stanzas of the poem “I am a Child,” by Lela Albert.

“I am a child, that has been wounded by all kinds of abuse,” one stanza states. “I am a child, that needs someone to take care of me.”

Attendees, including adults and children, then planted blue pinwheels in the flower beds on the courthouse grounds, a display that will be visible from Main Street.

DiEdoardo said he loves the pinwheel as a symbol of Child Abuse Prevention Month, as it indicates “a childlike innocence and a reminder of the whimsical childhood kind of ideal that we like to see,” and he noted they remain in place each year regardless of how bad the weather becomes.

“I always like to think that, even through all the weathering of storms that these kids have been through, they keep spinning and they keep going, and they can be very resilient,” he said.

