Harford County Night of Conversation is Wednesday

Harford County is inviting parents and caregivers to join in the third annual Night of Conversation by having dinner with their families Wednesday and talking to their children about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

The Night of Conversation, intended for families with children in preschool through high school, is sponsored by the Harford County government, Harford County Public Schools, the Harford County Public Library, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the Harford County Health Department, participating restaurants, grocery stores and physicians.

“Harford County’s Night of Conversation is a time to help your children plan and practice what to do and say when they are offered drugs,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “With your help they will make the right decisions.”

To aid family discussions, “conversation cards” created by the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy and distributed throughout the community will offer tips for parents including age-appropriate conversation starters. Parents are also encouraged to help their kids practice refusal skills and plan how to escape peer-pressure situations. Last year 70,000 conversation cards were distributed.

Participants in the Night of Conversation can take a short survey about their experiences and enter to win a $100 Visa gift card. Participants can also share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #HarfordTalks.

For links to conversation starters, additional resources and the survey, or to learn more about the Night of Conversation, visit the Harford County government web site or contact the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy at 410-638-3333.