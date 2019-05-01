Harford emergency services seek funding for Next Generation 911 implementation

Starting in July, Harford County residents and other Marylanders will see an uptick in their monthly phone bills, with additional revenue funding significant upgrades to the state’s aging 911 system.

Right now, Marylanders pay a $1 monthly 911 surcharge on their phone bill. Under new legislation that Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law Tuesday, that surcharge will increase to $1.25 per phone line. Currently, people only pay one fee per bill.

Harford County government’s proposed budget for fiscal 2020 includes a $5.1 million capital request to upgrade the local 911 system as Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions prepare to transfer to a statewide Next Generation 911 service.

Next Generation 911 is an internet-based system that would improve location accuracy and eventually let callers send video and other multimedia messages to call centers.

“Across the state, we’ve been working toward migrating 911 off of 50-year-old technology onto the latest and greatest, secure and more robust technology — which we refer to lovingly as ‘Next Generation 911,’” Ross Coates, manager of Harford County’s 911 center, said Monday afternoon during a County Council work session on the Department of Emergency Services budget for next year.

County Executive Barry Glassman has allocated $25.9 million in operating funds for DES — an increase of more than $1.7 million over the amount budgeted for this year — as well as $6 million for public safety capital projects, according to budget documents.

Next Generation 911

Councilman Joe Woods brought up Next Generation 911 on Monday, prior to Hogan signing bills Tuesday that had been passed by the Maryland House of Delegates and Maryland Senate during the recently concluded General Assembly session for 2019.

Bipartisan pieces of legislation — House Bill 397 sponsored by Democratic Del. Michael A. Jackson of Calvert and Prince George’s counties and Republican Del. Susan Krebs of Carroll County, and Senate Bill 339 by Democratic Sen. Cheryl Kagan of Montgomery County and Republican Sen. Edward Reilly of Anne Arundel County — were passed in Annapolis this year to implement Next Generation 911, including generating revenue to support that implementation.

“We anticipate that, within two years, Maryland will have migrated to the next-generation environment,” Coates told council members, saying some counties, mostly those in Southern Maryland, have identified vendors to handle the transition.

He noted “there will be expenses” as counties make their migration to the Next Generation system.

Coates said with 75 cents of the $1.25 fee will be coming to the county.

Harford County officials do not plan to increase the local 75-cent 911 fee, although Treasurer Robert Sandlass said the county expects a “relatively substantial” increase in revenue with the change in how the fee is charged, from per account to per phone line.

It costs about $6 million to run the local 911 service, while current fees generate about $2 million a year — $7.2 million has been included in the DES budget for emergency communications next year, according to budget documents.

“Hopefully, this increase is going to close that [revenue] gap significantly,” Sandlass said, telling council members that they have “other options” to increase the fee structure if the gap is still not closed.

The county’s capital budget includes a $5.15 million allocation for upgrading the county’s computer-aided dispatch, or CAD system so it is compliant with Next Generation 911, according to documents.

Sandlass said the state portion of the fee should help with capital costs, while the local portion would support 911 operations.

Coates said Next Generation 911 offers “a network that is a lot more robust, a lot more resilient than what we have today, that offers us more flexibility.”

He noted that, in the deadly flooding that hit Harford County in late August, the volume of calls coming into the 911 center “far exceeded” its capacity.

“In our legacy network, we didn’t have many options,” Coates said.

He said the Next Generation 911 system would give the county the ability to connect with dispatchers in other jurisdictions and get their support in answering calls in such emergencies.

The Next Generation system is also “broadband enabled,” which allows users to share data and images as well as handle telephone calls, use “geospatial data” to better locate callers, plus it is designed to protect against cyberattacks, according to the November 2018 final report of the state’s Commission to Advance Next Generation 9-1-1 Across Maryland, chaired by Sen. Kagan.

Glassman has set forth a combined budget of more than $903 million for next year. The County Council, which has the final say on the budget, has been hosting work sessions in the council chambers in Bel Air since April 18, concluding Monday.

Representatives of each agency that receives county funding appeared before the council and members of their citizen Budget Advisory Board to discuss their prior accomplishments, initiatives for next year as well as answer questions from the council and advisory board members.

The County Council will host public hearings on the full budget May 9 and May 16, both at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 212 S. Bond St. in Bel Air.

Read more from The Aegis. »