Road to Harford detention center named for fallen corrections deputy

During the annual Harford County Sheriff’s Office ceremony to remember its seven fallen officers, the road leading to the detention center was renamed for one of them.

DFC Teresa Testerman Drive is named for the only corrections deputy and only woman among the Sheriff’s Office’s fallen heroes in “an effort to honor her memory and celebrate her profession,” Sheriff Gahler said during the ceremony at the detention center Tuesday morning.

Testerman died in the line of duty Nov. 29, 2010. A sign was erected at the entrance to the detention center.

“She sacrificed her life in the line of duty as a corrections deputy with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office,” Gahler said. “You’ll be unable to visit this memorial or this facility without remembering her sacrifice.”

The six others “who made the ultimate sacrifice to our community” were Deputy Frank Bateman, who died June 10, 1899; DFC William Beebe, Nov. 28, 2006; Cpl. Charles Licato, Sept. 6, 2012; Sgt. Ian Loughran, Sept. 13, 2012; and Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and DFC Mark Logsdon, who both died Feb. 12, 2016.

Each of the fallen held titles besides their ranks, like dad or mom, husband, wife, brother, sister, son or daughter, Gahler said.

“They weren’t shared by all, but there’s one title each individually holds eternally, and that title is hero,” he said. “Our friends will forever be remembered by their Sheriff’s Office family and a grateful county.”

He remember officers from other agencies who also died in the line of duty, and said “each served with courage, with honor, with integrity.”

“They’re remembered for their dedication and these heroes will be remembered forever,” Gahler said.

The ceremony is not meant to be a sad one, but one of sadness and appreciation, he said.

“A day that might bring a tear to our eye, but hopefully a smile to our face as we remember our friends,” Gahler said.

The ceremony is held as the country prepares for National Police Week, and many Sheriff’s Office deputies will be heading to Washington, D.C., to participate.

