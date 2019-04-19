Harford executive issues order consolidating divisions of budget, efficiency

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has issued an executive order to combine the divisions of Budget and Management Research and Efficiency and Innovation, creating a new Division of Budget and Efficiency.

The order was presented April 16 to the Harford County Council — the body did not take any action on it, although the council can vote against an order to reorganize executive branch agencies, or their “functions, powers and duties,” under Section 413 of the charter, according to Executive Order 19-01.

The order will take effect in 60 calendar days — mid-June — since the council took no action. The next fiscal year begins July 1, and Glassman’s FY2020 budget has been crafted to reflect the consolidated divisions.

Director of Administration Billy Boniface told council members a new county department is not being created, rather the division of efficiency is being consolidated with the budget and management division.

Councilman Tony Giangiordano asked if that will make the divisions “more efficient,” which drew laughter from Boniface and others.

Boniface said the divisions have been working together, noting “we just found over the last four years [that] they had a common mission.”

The two-person Division of Efficiency and Innovation, which reports to the director of administration, works on “opportunities to be more efficient with operations and with tax dollars,” county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby said Thursday.

She gave, as an example, energy efficiency projects such as replacing the lighting at the Sod Run Wastewater Treatment Plant with LED lights.

“We received grant funding of $243,300 to help pay for the project plus a one-time rebate of $50,000, and we estimate the annual savings at $69,000,” Mumby wrote in an email.

The efficiency and innovation division chief recently took “another opportunity,” according to Mumby, who said the chief’s position will be reclassified as “senior budget analyst” and eventually filled.

That position and the other position, listed in the county budget as project coordinator, will be consolidated within the budget department and those employees will report to Kim Spence, currently chief of budget and management research, according to Mumby.

Spence’s division will expand from four positions — including hers — to six in fiscal 2020. The division’s budget will grow from $551,654 this year to $805,080 next year, according to Glassman’s proposed county budget. The full division will report to Boniface, he told council members.

Mumby said the county should see some savings next year with the downgrading of the efficiency chief’s position. The Division of Efficiency and Innovation has a $263,802 budget this year, but no funding is proposed for next year.

“In terms of everyday practice, they’re working and cooperating together now,” Mumby said of the budget and efficiency divisions.

Read more from The Aegis. »