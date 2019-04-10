Harford detention center inmate dies after hanging himself in his cell, officials say

A 30-year-old inmate at Harford County Detention Center died Wednesday after hanging himself in his cell, the Sheriff’s Office said.

While conducting regularly scheduled tours around 2:48 p.m., a correctional deputy found the inmate unresponsive in his cell with a sheet around his neck, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The inmate was identified as Marlyn William Barnes, from Gwynn Oak. He was brought to the detention center Tuesday on charges of first- and second-degree assault and violation of a protective order, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was being held at the detention center without bail following a bail review hearing Wednesday in Harford County District Court, according to court records.

Deputies immediately called for detention center medical staff and all available deputies to respond and begin lifesaving efforts. Medical staff began CPR and applied an AED, without success, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded and continued to administer assistance. Barnes was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m.

Pursuant to policy, the inquiry into Barnes’ death was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. A preliminary investigation indicated that Barnes had just returned from his bail review, officials said, where bail had been denied.

Investigators with the Forensic Services Unit also responded to document the scene and collect evidence. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and responded.

No foul play is suspected, the Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS