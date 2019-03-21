Harford sheriff's deputy suspended for alleged sexual assault

A Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended after he was charged with assault and sexual offenses.

Cpl. Thomas Gregory, 44, of the 9100 block of Panorama Drive in Perry Hall, was issued a criminal summons Thursday following an investigation into an off-duty incident that occurred March 9. Gregory is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory, who is assigned to the court security division, was suspended with pay, in accordance with the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights, the release states.

The investigation was conducted by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Office of Professional Standards.

Gregory has been a member of the agency since 2002. He was promoted to corporal in 2015.

“The Harford County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and will thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct, remaining vigilant to ensure our efforts are professional and meet the high standards the public has come to expect from our deputies,” Harford Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said in a news release. “The acts alleged are not reflective of the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.”

No further information is being released at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.