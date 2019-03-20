Harford sheriff's deputy dragged while trying to make traffic stop in Edgewood

A Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured while trying to make a traffic stop in Edgewood early Wednesday afternoon.

A deputy assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit initiated the traffic stop on I-95, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver stopped, but as the deputy approached, the suspect began to drive away briefly dragging the deputy.

Following a short pursuit, the suspect exited the vehicle and ran on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A short chase began before police apprehended and arrested the suspect in the area of Hanson Road near Harford Square.

Drugs were found in the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.