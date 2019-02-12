Harford County schools will be closed Tuesday for second straight day

Harford County Public Schools and offices will be closed for a second-straight day on Tuesday because of the weather conditions in the area, officials announced this morning.

The school system originally announced a two-hour delay Monday night but re-evaluated this morning. Roads froze over Monday night making travel this morning difficult.

Numerous accidents were also reported Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, local police said.

The Harford County Board of Education meeting, which had been re-scheduled for Tuesday night, has been postponed again and is now set for next Tuesday. There will be no after-school or evening activities at county schools tonight.

The John Carroll School in Bel Air is also closed Tuesday. The Freshman/Sophomore Parent College Information Night originally scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for next Tuesday.

Harford County government offices opened at 10 a.m. today.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office had responded to seven accidents since about 5 p.m. Monday, according to Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the agency. Maryland State Police also handled car accidents on the state roads.

“Ice on the roadways can cause treacherous conditions for motorists. We urge citizens to stay off the roads during weather events,” Hopkins said. “If you need to go out, ensure you leave yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, and take it slow.”

In a crash at 8:39 p.m. Monday near Philadelphia Road and Burnt Hill Trail in Belcamp, crews arrived to a single vehicle off the roadway into a utility pole. One patient was transported to a regional trauma center, according to the fire company.

Cars ran into trees at Carrs Mill Road and Wildwood Drive in Fallston and on Whitaker Mill Road near the bridge, also in Fallston, according to Harford Fire Blog’s Facebook page.

Freezing rain and sleet were falling across most of the Baltimore region early Tuesday morning, with snow continuing in far northern Carroll, Baltimore and Harford counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Another several inches of snow were expected in northern Maryland, with 3 inches to 7 inches of total accumulation expected by Tuesday morning, including snowfall from Sunday night and Monday. And ice accumulations could reach a quarter of an inch.

As much as 9 inches of total snowfall is possible in some spots in Baltimore and Harford counties along the Pennsylvania line, the weather service said. Bel Air received almost 7 inches by mid-day Tuesday.

Scott Dance of The Baltimore Sun contributed to this article.