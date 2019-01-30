Harford County opening warming center as Arctic air moves in

As an Arctic air mass moved into the region and temperatures are again expected in the single digits, Harford County will open a warming center in Abingdon tonight and tomorrow.

The center will be at Mountain Christian Church, 3465 Box Hill Corporate Center Drive, Suite B, Abingdon, from 7 tonight until 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the county.

Harford County Public Schools were off Tuesday and Wednesday because of the weather conditions.

The Harford County Department of Emergency Services, under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman, partnered with the church to provide this temporary warming center for citizens in need.

Temperatures tonight are predicted to reach a low of 3 degrees, with a high of 21 degrees on Thursday before dropping to 10 degrees Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high is forecast to be about 27 degrees, Saturday up to 39 degrees and Sunday up to 48.

