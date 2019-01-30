Harford County opening warming center as Arctic air moves in

As an
Arctic air mass moved into the region and temperatures are again expected in the single digits, Harford County will open a warming center in Abingdon tonight and tomorrow.
The center will be at Mountain Christian Church, 3465 Box Hill Corporate Center Drive, Suite B, Abingdon, from 7 tonight until 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the county.
Harford County Public Schools
were off Tuesday and Wednesday because of the weather conditions.
The Harford County Department of Emergency Services, under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman, partnered with the church to provide this temporary warming center for citizens in need.
Temperatures tonight are predicted to reach a low of 3 degrees, with a high of 21 degrees on Thursday before dropping to 10 degrees Thursday night, according to the
National Weather Service.
Friday’s high is forecast to be about 27 degrees, Saturday up to 39 degrees and Sunday up to 48.
Read more from The Aegis. »
Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday.
Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday.
SEE MORE VIDEOS
CAPTION
Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson is trying to close a $35 million dollar gap in the school budget. Bulson has proposed cutting 179 positions, 153 instructional and 26 administrative positions across the school system at elementary and secondary levels.
Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson is trying to close a $35 million dollar gap in the school budget. Bulson has proposed cutting 179 positions, 153 instructional and 26 administrative positions across the school system at elementary and secondary levels.
CAPTION
Former U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings died of cancer at the age of 90 on Monday.
Former U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings died of cancer at the age of 90 on Monday.
CAPTION
More than 100 people gathered in Bel Air Thursday to protest in support of the Mueller investigation and against President Donald Trump.
More than 100 people gathered in Bel Air Thursday to protest in support of the Mueller investigation and against President Donald Trump.
CAPTION
C. Milton Wright senior Taylor Marchetti talks about the Mustangs’ 5-0 victory over Blake in the 3A state semifinals on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
C. Milton Wright senior Taylor Marchetti talks about the Mustangs’ 5-0 victory over Blake in the 3A state semifinals on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
CAPTION
Concerned citizens came out to the Harford County Council chambers Monday evening for a Public Service Commission public input hearing about the Maryland American Water Company’s water rate increase.
Concerned citizens came out to the Harford County Council chambers Monday evening for a Public Service Commission public input hearing about the Maryland American Water Company’s water rate increase.