Harford officials report few incidents during recent cold spell

Anyone who’s been outside knows it’s been bitter cold. While many chose to stay inside during the recent cold spell, others have ventured out, sometimes with dangerous consequences.

A woman and her dog were walking a trail in Havre de Grace Monday and got stuck in water and had to be rescued. The woman went to the hospital.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a 15-year-old in Jarrettsville who left his home on a bike Monday night; he was later found.

Otherwise, county and local police officials said, there were no major problems caused by weather in the teens and single digits with winds from 20-25 mph.

After temperatures in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, the cold is expected to return Friday and remain throughout the weekend.

The county had designated Darlington Volunteer Fire Company as a warming center ahead of the cold weather forecast for Sunday night into Monday. If any Harford resident needed a place to get warm, it was available; resources would also be available if someone needed a place to stay, Cindy Mumby, a spokesperson for Harford County government, said.

“No one called us for resources,” Mumby said Tuesday, when temperatures were expected to reach 30 degrees. “There were no major power outages or other incidents, and that’s a good thing.”

Woman, dog stuck in water

The woman in Havre de Grace, however, was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital to be treated for exposure to cold water after she was rescued Monday morning.

The 43-year-old was walking her dog near the Susquehanna Museum of Havre de Grace at the Lockhouse and the Joe K Trail just before 9 a.m. when her dog slipped its collar and began running after another dog, according to Cpl. Dan Petz of Havre de Grace Police Department.

The dog ran into some water and got stuck, he said, and the owner followed him in. She also got stuck, Petz said.

Police rescued the woman then helped the dog out safely, he said.

Missing teen

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office sought assistance from the Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter Monday evening to help look for the Jarrettsville teenager.

“We were concerned for his safety because of the low temperatures and what we believed he was wearing at the time of his disappearance,” Kyle Andersen, media specialist for the Sheriff’s Office, said.

The teen was last seen leaving his home in the 3700 block of Ingleside Drive in Jarretsville around 8 p.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was riding a Red Giant bicycle and wearing a green Army jacket and jogging pants without hat or gloves.

Andersen said he was missing for approximately two hours before he returned home.

