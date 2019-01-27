Harford County Democratic Central Committee is looking for Board of Elections appointees

The Harford County Democratic Central Committee is seeking two individuals to be appointed to the Harford County Board of Elections for a four-year term beginning in June.

In order to be considered, individuals must meet the following criteria:

A registered Harford County voter for at least five years prior to appointment;

Must not hold or be a candidate for public or political party office;

Appointed election board members are prohibited from taking an active part in political activities.

Up to four individuals will be nominated for the two seats. If interested, please email your resume to admin@harforddemocrats.org no later than Thursday.

Those interested are expected to be present at this month's meeting Friday at 7 p.m. to be interviewed by the committee at the Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation.

Email any questions to admin@harforddemocrats.org.