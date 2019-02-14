Harford municipal, county, state leaders react to potential Chesapeake Bay bridge sites in the county

When state Sen. J.B. Jennings first saw a map of potential new Chesapeake Bay bridge routes — including two originating in Harford County — he thought it was a joke.

“I thought somebody took a map and a magic marker and drew a bunch of lines and said, ‘There are the proposed routes,’ ” Jennings, whose district covers western Harford County and eastern Baltimore County, said Wednesday.

The map, based on Maryland Transportation Authority and Federal Highway Administration studies of where a third bay crossing could be located, shows 14 potential crossing sites, marked with orange lines along the length of the estuary.

The map has been circulating on social media around the state, and it was reported Tuesday by The Baltimore Sun. An MdTA spokesperson described the document as “pre-decisional,” according to The Sun.

The Maryland Transportation Authority owns and operates the two-span Gov. William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge along Route 50 and Route 301 between Sandy Point in Anne Arundel County and Kent Island in Queen Anne’s County.

The first span of the existing bay bridge dates to 1952, with the second parallel bridge opening in 1973. The Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study, an ongoing $5 million environmental impact study, started in 2016 as state leaders seek a third crossing to help alleviate congestion on the existing bridge.

The study is set to be complete in December 2020 — open houses for the public are scheduled for this spring, and a draft environmental impact statement with a “recommended preferred corridor alternative” is slated for release in the fall, according to the project website.

Two potential crossing sites, according to the preliminary map currently circulating, originate in Aberdeen and Joppatowne and end in Cecil County and Kent County, respectively.

Aberdeen City Manager Randy Robertson said Wednesday that the city had not yet been approached by any state officials or private groups, or received any formal proposals about building a new bridge.

Robertson said he thinks “all of Maryland could be better served” by a third Chesapeake Bay crossing, “but more to follow.”

Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for the Harford County government, said county officials are following the bridge project, but a new span is “very far into the future.”

“It’s at least a decade before a decision would be made, let alone funded, so that’s that really where we are at this point,” Mumby said Wednesday.

Jennings, a Republican whose district includes the Joppa area, said he doesn’t know if a new bridge would be built even in 20 years, since there are people “that are going to fight it, wherever it goes.”

He does not expect a third bridge would be built in Harford County, as motorists already have options to get to the Upper Eastern Shore in Cecil County — crossings include the Conowingo Dam and the I-95 and Route 40 bridges — plus it would not be convenient for travelers coming from the Washington, D.C., area or Southern Maryland.

Jennings suggested a new bridge would be better suited to Southern Maryland, serving the more densely-populated D.C. suburbs and giving people who live on the Eastern Shore an easier commute to work in the Washington area.

“Theoretically, anywhere in the Chesapeake Bay could be a crossing — it could be — but what makes sense?” he noted.

Democratic state Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, whose district includes Aberdeen and Havre de Grace, said she is working with state transportation officials to get more information after the unexpected release of the route map.

“I need context of what those lines mean,” she said.

Lisanti said a third bridge will have significant impacts on local traffic, jobs, economic development, quality of life and the ecological health of the Chesapeake Bay, no matter where it is located.

She said crossings in Harford County could affect wetlands along the bay, traffic that is already heavy on local highways, even operations at the Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground, which is along acres of shoreline in Aberdeen and Edgewood.

“This is nothing to be taken lightly,” Lisanti said.

She suggested her colleagues in Annapolis revisit a bill she filed each year during the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Maryland General Assembly sessions. House Bill 907, which did not get past the committee stage in 2017, would mandate the Maryland Department of Transportation and Maryland Transit Administration to conduct a feasibility study on creating a water transportation network among waterfront communities along the Chesapeake Bay.

Lisanti said commuters and travelers could use high-speed watercraft to get between waterfront communities large and small, and the network could be developed at a much less expense than building a bridge, promote economic development in areas where watercraft arrive and depart, plus appreciate the ecology and history of an estuary she called a “national treasure.”

She said she plans to reintroduce the legislation during the 2020 General Assembly session, following the release of the Bay Crossing Study draft findings this year.

“I think it’s an [alternative] that is worth examining,” Lisanti said of the water transportation network. “I think it’s cost effective; I think, instead of just selecting one part of the bay, I think it serves the whole bay.”

